Ricoh Aim to Ease Collaboration in a Telework World

Offers new cloud-based secure document and device management features to Smart Integration platform

Ricoh is adding a range of features in its Smart Integration platform designed to improve document security and device management at a time when many employees are working from home to align with social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lowdown: At the same time, the printing giant this month also is rolling out a new program for Ricoh Family Group dealer partners aimed at giving them the resources to sell the platform to SMBs.

The Details: The ongoing public health crisis means that work will continue being done both in the office and from remote locations, including employee homes, raising concerns around the security of information being printed in documents.



The new cloud-hosted, subscription-based features in Ricoh’s Smart Integration platform – which is part of the company’s Cloud Workflow Solutions portfolio – includes device-level authentication to ensure that printed documents are released only to the intended person rather than sitting insecurely in a printer’s output tray. The authentication features require users to log into individual- or group-level accounts at the multifunction printer (MFP) with a password or proximity card to release jobs from the print queue.

In addition, administrators can set permission levels, such as enabling one department to use color prints while others can only use black-and-white prints. Log ins also create better data around usage, which can be analyzed and used to inform business decisions.



Ricoh also is adding capabilities into its Cloud Workflow Solutions designed for legal and healthcare customers, including making filing electronic documents with a court more efficient and pulling together electronic health record (EHR) systems to streamline patient onboarding.



For partners, the new 30-day program includes training and resources that look at buyer personas, industry trends, and differentiators for Ricoh Smart Integration in the industry. There is marketing collateral, email templates, social media tools, and messaging that partners can use when working with customers.

The Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing businesses to adapt to a more distributed workforce and SMBs are turning to the channel to address the challenge of enabling employees to security collaborate, opening up opportunities for printer companies and their partners. However, companies like HP, Xerox, and Ricoh already were under strain before the coronavirus outbreak with businesses moving toward digital documentation and away from printing documents.



The pressure has mounted since the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey last month by Quocirca, which found that 71% of respondents said they expect revenue for 2020 to drop, with 38% predicting the decline will be more than 20%.

The Buzz: “When we first launched our Ricoh Cloud Workflow Solutions portfolio, we focused on what our customers needed most immediately to help with digital transformation: scanning and capturing information. And today what customers need most immediately are solutions that address both workforce health and cost management. With the combination of Ricoh Smart Integration’s focus on remote collaboration, access to information anytime [and] anywhere, and a subscription-based model, it does both,” said Steven Burger, vice president of portfolio management and field marketing for Ricoh USA.