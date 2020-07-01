Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Steelcase

Channelnomics Original

Technology

Ricoh Aim to Ease Collaboration in a Telework World

July 1, 2020

Offers new cloud-based secure document and device management features to Smart Integration platform

By Jeffrey Burt

Ricoh is adding a range of features in its Smart Integration platform designed to improve document security and device management at a time when many employees are working from home to align with social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.