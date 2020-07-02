IT Glue Puts Focus on Security, Collaboration for MSPs

New platform features will help managed service providers and end users manage remote workforce during ongoing pandemic

IT documentations specialist IT Glue is introducing new features to its platform around security, collaboration, and network visibility to enable MSPs to help end users as they move into the second half of 2020.

The Lowdown: The rapid move to a mostly work-from-home workforce bought on by the COVID-19 pandemic created a need for IT documentation among MSPs and IT professionals, according to IT Glue, a company owned by Kaseya, an IT infrastructure management vendor.

The Details: In terms of security, the new features announced this week include:



The Vault: With client-side encryption and decryption, all passwords are encrypted locally and can only be decrypted by a user-specific catchphrase.

>Password Folder Security: The enhanced feature lets technicians more easily organize passwords and eliminate the need to manage permissions.

>One Time Password (OTP) Generator: Users can always reference IT Glue or MyGlue to see the latest OTP codes for passwords that require multi-factor or two-factor authentication.



On the client collaboration side, the new tool is:



>MyGlue Single Sign-On: Clients can log into MyGlue without having to remember additional passwords, which will reduce the number of login-related tickets. In addition, MSPs will more easily be able to onboard new clients and users with MyGlue’s auto-provisioning feature.



For network visibility, IT Glue introduced:



>Ports and Connected To: The feature automatically documents switch ports and connections between devices.

>Manufacturer and Device Type: MSPs and end users can visually identify the types of devices via network diagrams and see manufacturer and operating system data in their network documentation.

>Active Directory Domain Role: Organizations can see domain controllers on the Active Directory (AD) infrastructure, making for easier troubleshooting, filtering out of devices, and detect devices that have not yet been added to AD.

The Impact: The new features are the tip of the iceberg, according to IT Glue officials. The company will roll out more product enhancements at the GlueX 2020 virtual conference scheduled for Sept. 27-29.

Background: As with other businesses, the coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on MSPs. IT Glue released a survey last month that showed that MSP revenue has fallen during the pandemic and that MPS priorities have concerns have shifted from such issues as the lack of time to complete work and changing technologies to cybersecurity, customer churn, price pressures, and the possibility of a second government-ordered lockdown.

The Buzz: “Our customers’ needs drive our product roadmap so that we can focus our efforts on those key areas that will provide the most impact, and ensure that our documentation platform continues to provide unparalleled value,” said Nadir Merchant, general manager of IT Glue. “As our more than 150,000 users across the world navigate a more distributed workforce, they rely on the IT Glue platform to enable them to perform their frontline duties serving as the IT lifeline for small businesses. Our newest feature enhancements further streamline knowledge acquisition for technicians so that they can help their clients’ transition from a state of survival to recovery and ultimately to resurgence.”