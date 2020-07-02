Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Tradeshift Looks to Partners to Digitalize the Supply Chain

July 2, 2020

New program will make it easier for partners to work with customers through vendor’s platform

By Jeffrey Burt

Tradeshift is rolling out a new partner program aimed at helping partners more rapidly digitalize supply chains that continue to be heavily reliant on manual processes and paper documentation, which can be slow and error-prone.