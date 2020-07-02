Tradeshift Looks to Partners to Digitalize the Supply Chain

New program will make it easier for partners to work with customers through vendor’s platform

Tradeshift is rolling out a new partner program aimed at helping partners more rapidly digitalize supply chains that continue to be heavily reliant on manual processes and paper documentation, which can be slow and error-prone.

The Lowdown: Tradeshift, which focuses on supply chain marketplaces and payments, wants to provide partners a range of tools, support, and collaboration opportunities to grow their businesses and network with peers.

The Details: The new partner program, announced this week, replaces the previous one that Tradeshift launched in 2014. The new program is organized around five categories that reflect partner specialties:



>Advisory and consulting: For partners that helps clients choose a solution and accelerate their digital transformation.

>Implementation: Tradeshift sells the subscription to the end user, but the partner is responsible for the partial or full implementation of the solution.

>Reseller: The partner sells the subscription and can also perform the implementation, help in onboarding, and offer support services, depending on the type of reseller and contract.

>App: For ISVs that can add value to Tradeshift’s platform by embedding their own solution.

Business process outsourcing (BPO): For resellers that sell outsourced managed services to organizations that are powered by Tradeshift.

The Impact: Through its initial program, Tradeshift was able to create an ecosystem of more than 50 partners. The company’s goal with the new programs is to have 80% of its enterprise bookings and 65% of implementations to come through partners by 2022, according to Greg Halko, global vice president of commercial growth for Tradeshift.

Background: Tradeshift’s platform enables buyers and sellers digitalize their transactions, collaborate, and connect on supply chain apps. More than 1.5 million companies in 190 countries use the platform to process more than $500 million in transaction value.

The Buzz: “It is in our DNA to work with partners. We see them as an extended arm of our salesforce and a key driver in scaling business effectively and efficiently,” Halko said. “It is critical now, more than ever, to have digitally connected supply chains and we are committed to helping our partners offer their clients a network to go digital and maintain on-time payments, engage sellers, and unlock financial liquidity.”



“The Genpact-Tradeshift partnership combines the digital technology of our Genpact Cora platform with Tradeshift’s leading-edge business-to-business network to help our clients transform their procurement and accounts payable processes and drive more strategic decisions with access to faster, smarter data,” said Scott Van Valkenburgh, global alliances leader at Genpact. “As a member of Tradeshift’s Partner Next program, we look forward to continuing to co-innovate to help clients reimagine their operations for greater business impact.”