Channelnomics Original

Partnership

VMware Bolsters Hybrid Cloud Push with Datrium Deal

July 2, 2020

Acquisition will give vendor a cost-optimized DRaaS service to offer enterprises

By Jeffrey Burt

VMware is expanding its hybrid cloud ambitions with the planned acquisition of Datrium, a company with a cost-optimized Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) offering that will complement VMware’s more performance-focused service.