VMware Bolsters Hybrid Cloud Push with Datrium Deal

Acquisition will give vendor a cost-optimized DRaaS service to offer enterprises

VMware is expanding its hybrid cloud ambitions with the planned acquisition of Datrium, a company with a cost-optimized Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) offering that will complement VMware’s more performance-focused service.

The Lowdown: The companies did not release financial details of the deal, in which VMware is buying a company that it already partners with. Datrium offers a DRaaS service on VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Details: The acquisition, which was announced this week, will not only grow the DRaaS capabilities that VMware can offer to enterprises, but also will bring it skilled engineers with skills in such areas as storage, virtualization, data protection, and cloud.



Once the deal closes, VMware will offer Datrium’s DRaaS service along with is own VMware Site Recovery DRaaS solution, giving organizations another, more cost-optimized cloud-based disaster recovery option. VMware will integrate Datrium into its VMware Cloud portfolio.



In the service on VMware Cloud on AWS, Datrium’s technology uses cloud-native services and offers forever incremental point-in-time copies that are encrypted, deduped, and storage in AWS Simple Storage Service (S3).

The Impact: VMware over the past decade has grown rapidly from its virtualization roots to become a major playing in the growing hybrid cloud space. It is leveraging its VMware Cloud platform and partnerships with the likes of AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 170 VMware Cloud Verified Partners to help enterprises create hybrid cloud environments where they can more seamlessly move and manage workloads and data between on-premises data centers and the public cloud. VMware Cloud also is a foundational element of Dell Technologies’ cloud efforts. Dell owns more than 80% of VMware

Background: To highlight the need for DRaaS, VMware officials pointed to an IDC report that said the market for the technology is about $4.5 billion, with projections that it will grow 15% a year through 2023. DRaaS is an important element in a hybrid cloud scenario, which demands flexibility in everything from cost to scale to address the unpredictable nature of disasters.

The Buzz: “Hybrid cloud has emerged as the most common cloud strategy for our customers. With organizations sometimes having thousands of applications – both existing legacy apps and new cloud microservices – securing and maintaining those apps in hybrid cloud environments is critical to success for many of our customers,” John Gilmartin, senior vice president and general manager of VMware’s Cloud Platform business unit, wrote in a blog post.



“Data protection and cost-effective cloud-native disaster recovery is core to our mission at Datrium, and it’s never been more important to our customers,” Datrium CEO Tim Page wrote in a blog post. “By joining forces with VMware, we’ll be able to accelerate our roadmap plans to support all the major cloud platforms, work with a broader partner community, including more than 4,400 members of the VMware Cloud Provider Program, and deliver more innovation faster. The cost-effective nature of Datrium DRaaS is the perfect complement to VMware’s current performance-optimized DRaaS offering in VMware Cloud on AWS. Together, we’ll be able to give customers worldwide unprecedented value.”