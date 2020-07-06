CenturyLink Veteran Takes Over Masergy Channel Post

Jim Glackin looks to make SDN vendor more proactive and to increase investments in partners

Jim Glackin, who spent about 15 years with CenturyLink and Qwest, is now leading the channel efforts of software-defined networking (SDN) vendor Masergy Communications.

The Lowdown: In a blog post, Glackin wrote that his appointment is a sign of Masergy’s reaffirmation of its commitment to its partner, who he called the “lifeblood of Masergy’s success.”

The Details: Glackin is the Plano, Texas-base company’s new senior vice president of global channels, taking charge of channel sales and partner relationships. He wrote that his job will be to enhance the company’s relationship with its partners and to invest in training and other programs. Glackin also plans to expand Masergy’s partner ecosystem by adding new channels, routes to market, and deeper alliance relationships.



The top priority is creating an interactive community in which partners can work with Masergy sales and product leaders and service delivery teams. Glackin also said he wants to make the company’s channel program more proactive in helping partners expand their opportunities.

The Impact: He noted that changing dynamics in the IT sector, with enterprises looking to the cloud and telecom providers to take the burden of owning, running, and managing much of their infrastructure off their hands to enable them to focus on their products and services. Masergy offers its edge network and cloud platform in a consumption model, which opens up opportunities for channel partners to bring these capabilities and services to their end users.

Background: During his time with CenturyLink, Glackin spent the last 2.5 years as its vice president of strategic partners after more than six years as area vice president of channel alliances for the company’s Central Region. Prior to that, he spent 6.5 years as channel director for Qwest, which was bought by CenturyLink in 2010. He also spent 10 years with AT&T as a regional director.

The Buzz: “I’ve watched Masergy from a distance for years, and I am inspired by Masergy’s unparalleled experience for end-user clients,” Glackin wrote. “Prior to joining the company I spent a great deal of time speaking with Partners whom I have known and respected for decades, getting their thoughts and feedback. What I learned is that every Partner who knows Masergy loves us and leads their sales conversations describing Masergy as the leader in software-defined networking, security, and cloud communications. Even those who have no experience with us are familiar with our industry-leading reputation. Client relationships are the single most important asset for Partners, and therefore the customer experience is everything. Large carriers can’t compete on the customer experience. That coupled with innovative technologies that help enterprises of all sizes digitally transform, makes Masergy very compelling in the market.”