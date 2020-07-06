Channelnomics Original

Partnership

CenturyLink Veteran Takes Over Masergy Channel Post

July 6, 2020

Jim Glackin looks to make SDN vendor more proactive and to increase investments in partners

By Jeffrey Burt

Jim Glackin, who spent about 15 years with CenturyLink and Qwest, is now leading the channel efforts of software-defined networking (SDN) vendor Masergy Communications.