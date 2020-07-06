Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

DXC Subsidiary Hit with Ransomware Attack

July 6, 2020

SI says Xchanging, a business focused on the insurance industry, was the target

By Jeffrey Burt

Global systems integrator DXC Technology has become the latest services provider to get hit by a ransomware attack, saying over the weekend that one of its subsidiaries was the target.