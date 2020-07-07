Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Cato Taps Ex-Cisco, Viptela Exec as Channel Chief

July 7, 2020

SASE specialist also is offering partners an accreditation program for support services

By Jeffrey Burt

Cato Networks is bringing on a long-time channel veteran to lead its partner business and is offering a support services accreditation program for secure access service edge (SASE) as the company looks to grow what it offers partners.