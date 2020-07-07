Cato Taps Ex-Cisco, Viptela Exec as Channel Chief

SASE specialist also is offering partners an accreditation program for support services

Cato Networks is bringing on a long-time channel veteran to lead its partner business and is offering a support services accreditation program for secure access service edge (SASE) as the company looks to grow what it offers partners.

The Lowdown: The Tel Aviv-based company said this week it has hired Anthony D’Angelo as vice president of global channel sales and business development and is extending its partner program to include technical support services with the Cato Distinguished Support Provider (CDSP) accreditation.

The Details: D’Angelo, who most recently spend two years at Cisco as director of global software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) partner sales, will be responsible supporting Cato’s roster of master agents, VARs, and distributors and developing partnerships with systems integrators and MSPs.



Building out the channel ecosystem will be an important part of D’Angelo’s role. Cato officials said that almost 90% of its business comes through the channel.



The new CDSP accreditation program will help identify partners that have the technical skills to independently support organizations that use Cato’s SASE platform. CDSP-Certified partners will be able to deliver Cato SASE tier-1 support, while CDSP-Expert partners will be able to deliver tier-1 and tier-2 support.



Along with being able to open up new revenue streams with support services, CDSPs also will get priority in lead and deal sharing, access to Cato’s support forum, and early availability of new features and new versions of Cato products.

The Impact: SASE is essentially the expansion of the WAN space, with the combining of network functions like cloud access security broker (CASB) with WAN technologies like SD-WAN, with Gartner analysts expecting a lot of hype around the technology. With the new accreditation capabilities, partner will be able to establish their expertise in the growing market, opening up new revenue opportunities as Cato builds out its product portfolio and channel program.

Background: D’Angelo comes to Cato with two decades of channel experience. Before his time with Cisco, he spent two years as vice president of worldwide channel sales and distribution with Viptela (which was bought by Cisco in 2017) and two years as Westcon’s vice president of global partner management for emerging technologies. D’Angelo also has experience with Hewlett-Packard (before it split into two companies in 2015), RSA, and Nokia.



Cato has put a focus on the channel over the past year, including rolling out a new partner program in November 2019.

The Buzz: “We’re excited to welcome Anthony to the Cato team,” said Alon Alter, chief revenue officer at Cato. “Gartner’s SASE framework has become the accepted way forward for enterprise networking and security, and channel partners can benefit from this major trend. Cato’s SASE platform empowers partners to get to market quickly with new reoccurring revenue streams by delivering enterprise networking, security, and, now, support services.”



“I’m very excited to be joining Cato,” D’Angelo said. “Enterprise adoption of SASE will accelerate quickly, and the market opportunity is tremendous for partners who lead the way. With Cato, channel partners have the unique opportunity to address the customer’s WAN edge, security, cloud, and mobility needs — with one solution – and all the while taking a larger share of the $60 billion managed network services market.”