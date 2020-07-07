Channelnomics Original

Real Estate Management Veteran Takes Over CyrusOne

July 7, 2020

Bruce Duncan comes in as CEO of a major player in the active colocation and data services market

By Jeffrey Burt

CyrusOne, the data center services company that had been the subject of acquisition rumors earlier this year, is now being led by a new CEO with more than four decades of real estate management and development experience but no background in data centers.