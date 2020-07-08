Gigamon Veteran to Lead Company’s Partner Efforts

Larissa Crandall promoted to vice president of worldwide channels and alliances

Network analytics vendor Gigamon this week is promoting Larissa Crandall, who has been with the company since early 2019, to head up its global channel program.

The Lowdown: Crandall, who has two decades of experience in the tech channel, had been senior director of Gigamon’s Americas channel business since January 2019.

The Details: As vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at the Santa Clara, California-based company, Crandall will be responsible for Gigamon’s global channel strategy and will work with various go-to-market and corporate teams to ensure the vendor’s channel-first efforts stay on track.



In her previous role, Crandall helped double the size of Gigamon’s channel team, which helped drive growth in revenue and channel-initiated business and improve alignment within the channel ecosystem. She recently launched the Gigamon Playbook for the channel, built demand-generation programs, and pushed training and enablement initiatives.



She came to Gigamon just months before the company announced a refreshed partner program and was part of the team that fueled more than 35% growth in the first year.



As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world, Crandall helped shape financing options for partners and develop to-to-market solutions for customers.

Background: Before coming to Gigamon, Crandall was senior director of global channel sales at cloud management company Scalr and senior director of Americas channel sales at cybersecurity vendor Kaspersky Lab. She also has channel and sales experience at such companies as life sciences platform provider Itrica and ColoSpace, which offers colocation, managed hosting, and disaster recovery services.

The Buzz: “In the last few months, the world has seen unprecedented change which has forced Gigamon, like everyone else, to adapt and shift to the new normal,” said Doug Woodley, senior vice president fo worldwide sales at Gigamon. “Amid these challenging times, Larissa has played an integral role in providing our partner ecosystem with the solutions they need, including creative demand generation initiatives and financing options. We look forward to seeing her grow in her new role and are excited to see the continued growth and success of the Gigamon channel program.”