MobileIron Boosts Security for iOS, Android Devices

Companies now can protect against phishing attacks across instant messages, social media, and text

MobileIron is extending the reach of its mobile phishing protection capabilities for iOS and Android devices across all vectors, including instant messages, social media, and text and SMS messages.

The Lowdown: MobileIron Threat Defense (MTD) now goes beyond just protecting corporate e-mail against phishing and also offers on-device and cloud-based phishing URL database lookup to help detect and address phishing attacks across all modes of communications, the company announced Wednesday.

The Details: The company’s MTD is built on top of its unified endpoint management (UEM) product. A key to the offering is that the technology can be deployed on mobile devices enrolled in MobileIron’s UEM client remotely and without any action required on the part of the user. This can help drive higher user adoption without hindering productivity. If security hampers productivity, users tend to find ways around it.



A survey by MobileIron found that 60% of IT decision-makers said phishing was the most significant mobile security threat their companies face, but also found that many C-level executives get frustrated with security protocols and ask to bypass them.



Companies can choose to expand the MTD protection to include cloud-based phishing URL database lookups. The technology is available now on iOS devices and will include Android devices in the near future.

The Impact: Offering such protection could be a boon for both MobileIron and its channel partners. Verizon’s 2020 Data Breach Investigations Report found that phishing and similar attacks cause most of the breaches, with 22% of all data breaches involving phishing specifically. Credentials are the most common targets of phishing attacks. Mobile devices have come under increasing attacks in recent months as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced most employees to work from home and rely more heavily on such devices.

Background: Mobile security continues to be a focal point for companies in an increasingly distributed world. Allied Market Research is forecasting that the global mobile security market will grow from $19.83 billion last year to $122.89 billion in 2027, an average of 25.8% a year.

The Buzz: “Phishing is a simple yet highly lucrative method for hackers,” said Brian Foster, senior vice president of product management at MobileIron. “All it takes is one click on a malicious link for a hacker to compromise a user’s ID and password and gain access to a gold mine of data. Unfortunately, hackers are exploiting enterprise security gaps amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly targeting mobile devices and applications, which remote workers are using more than ever before to access corporate data. And these mobile phishing attacks are likely to succeed, as it’s very hard to verify the authenticity of links on a mobile device.”



“Organizations urgently need to bolster their anti-phishing technical controls, without impacting end user productivity,” said Phil Hochmuth, program vice president of enterprise mobility at IDC. “Phishing attacks are at an all-time high, with hackers capitalizing on people’s fears and using coronavirus-themed messages to deceive victims. In addition to conducting mandatory security awareness training, companies should enroll employee devices in a UEM platform and implement mobile threat defense capabilities to effectively defend against mobile phishing attacks. And organizations should take UX very seriously when evaluating mobile security solutions, as a seamless user experience is critical to success.”