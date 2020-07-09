Vectra AI Revamps Partner Program

Company offers more resources, training, and investments for selling its Cognito network security platform

Network security vendor Vectra AI is rolling out an enhanced channel program that offers new tiers, more training, and greater investments in the company’s relationship with partners.

The Lowdown: The Vectra Partner Program, announced Thursday, is designed to make it easier and more profitable for partners to sell Cognito, the company’s network threat detection and response (NDR) platform.

The Details: The enhanced program includes four engagement models based on the direction partners are going. Partners can choose one or all models:



>Sell: For partners reselling Vectra products.

>Service: For partners delivering Vectra services or partner solution offerings with Vectra.

>Manage: For partners providing Vectra managed services or partner solutions with Vectra.

>Build: For partners building or integrating their technology with Vectra.



The program also offers two tiers:



>Ambassador: These partners have shown high levels of capabilities and performance.

>Authorized: These partners are in the early stages of their relationships with Vectra. The tier includes new sales accreditation and technical certification training.



Other benefits include financial incentives, a partner portal, global training and support, tools, attack simulation, demo, and virtual labs, and marketing and go-to-market support.



There also are various levels of training authorizations and certifications, including Authorized to Demo, Vectra sales professional, Vectra certified pre-sales engineer, and Vectra certified implementation engineer combined with Vectra certified security analyst for managed security services providers (MSSPs).

The Impact: Vectra’s Cognito platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to provide intelligent NDR for native and hybrid clouds. It integrates with technologies such as security information and event management (SIEM), firewalls, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and cloud-bases solutions.

Background: The 10-year-old San Jose, California-based company has raised more than $200 million since launching, including $100 million in Series E funding last year.

The Buzz: “Vectra has always been a channel-focused company and we are thrilled to roll out new benefits that strengthen the way our partners conduct business,” Vectra President and CEO Hitesh Sheth said. “NDR is gaining unprecedented traction and we look forward to strengthening our partnerships with a scalable partner framework and training program.”



“We listened to our partners and used their feedback to make our program better,” Marc Gemassmer, chief revenue officer at Vectra, wrote in a blog post. “Our partners requested a program that would support various models and that is what deliver with the modernized program. The new program supports and adapts to how our partners engage with customers, whether it is selling products, delivering services, managing services or building technologies – it is all part of one program.”



“It is refreshing to see an industry leader take direct guidance from its customers and partners,” said Tera Davis, co-owner and managing director of Critical Start. “We are excited to participate in the enhanced Vectra program as it will allow us to address the unique needs of our commercial and midsized customers. This newly modernized channel partner program truly allows us to make our engagement with Vectra our own.”



“We are excited to be working with Vectra,” said Grant Paling, global services product manager at Orange CyberDefense. “The strong focus on network detection and response compliments our service offering perfectly, as Orange CyberDefense provides managed capabilities for both holistic visibility and actionable insights that allow customers to secure their widening digital footprints from attack. The introduction of the Vectra partner program has further helped to improve the ease of engagement through better flexibility and alignment to our model as a managed security services provider.”