SolarWinds Makes Hybrid IT Scenarios Easier to Manage

Company brings new visibility and support features to a broad array of its software products

SolarWinds is adding more support for Nutanix, troubleshooting features for public clouds, and other capabilities to its IT management portfolio aimed at helping organizations trying to manage with constrained budgets in a rapidly changing world.

The Lowdown: The new features, announced by the Austin, Texas-based company this week, are designed to give IT professionals greater visibility into their hybrid tech environments that stretch from the data center into the cloud and now into home and other remote environments where many employees are now working.

The Details: SolarWinds products with new capabilities include:



>Virtualization Manager: Hyperconverged infrastructure support for Nutanix enables monitoring, alerting, and managing of virtual workloads on hypervisors Nutanix supports, including its AHV, VMware, and Microsoft Hyper-V; Nutanix support to map applications with underlying hypervisors and infrastructure layers to see health and status of environments.

>Server and Application Monitor: Nutanix Ready Certified certification shows the software can run on AHV using Nutanix REST APIs; API poller templates enhance support for modern applications and infrastructure monitoring; Office 365 monitoring templates for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Softwar-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) application services.

>NetFlow Traffic Analyzer: Greater visibility into NetFlow data from VMware’s vSphere switches.

>User Device Tracker: Software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) support for Cisco’s Viptela vEdge offers a detailed port connection history for the devices.

>Service Desk: Integration with Amazon Web Services automatically populates AWS resources into Service Desk for greater IT visibility.

>Database Performance Analyzer: Database coverage for PostgreSQL includes support for AWS, Azure, and on-premises environments.

>Network Performance Monitor: Visibility into Azure site-to-site connections, VPNs, and ExpressRoutes.

>Server Configuration Manager: Visibility into Microsoft SQL, MySQL, and PostreSQL to monitor changes made to users, permissions, and objects.

>Orion Platform: Time Travel in Orion Maps enable IT administrators to go back in time to investigate issues from the past in their cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

The Impact: Hybrid environments will continue to be adopted by enterprises. According to IDC, 65% of organizations have hybrid cloud strategies and right now, only about 30% of workloads are in the cloud. In addition, even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, companies will continue to have people working from home either part or full time.

The Buzz: “The world has been changed by recent events, and the demands we’ve seen on IT departments are familiar, but on a scale we’ve never seen before,” said Lee McClendon, senior vice president of product, IT operations management for SolarWinds. “Our recent updates to the IT operations management portfolio highlight our unique ability to give IT pros the certainty they need regardless of where their assets reside, the size of their company, or the macro factors impacting IT departments. No other vendor offers the same ease of use, full-stack visibility, and affordability delivered through a connected set of solutions that build as needs arise—no matter how great or small.”