SolarWinds Makes Hybrid IT Scenarios Easier to Manage

July 10, 2020

Company brings new visibility and support features to a broad array of its software products

By Jeffrey Burt

SolarWinds is adding more support for Nutanix, troubleshooting features for public clouds, and other capabilities to its IT management portfolio aimed at helping organizations trying to manage with constrained budgets in a rapidly changing world.