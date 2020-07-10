Security sponsored by Infoblox

Sophos: 70% of Companies Report Cloud Security Incidents

July 10, 2020

Ransomware and other malware figured in half of attacks over the last year, says the cybersecurity vendor’s latest report

By Jeffrey Burt

Almost three-quarters of organizations were hit by a cloud security incident over the past year and those with multicloud environments are more than 50% more likely to suffer such an attack than those running a single cloud, according to a report released this week by cybersecurity vendor Sophos.