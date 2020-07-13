Channelnomics Original

Partnership

HPE to Boost SD-WAN Expertise with Silver Peak Acquisition

July 13, 2020

WAN specialist will be combined with Aruba Networks business to expand capabilities in the cloud and at the edge

By Jeffrey Burt

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is buying Silver Peak, making it the latest top-tier vendor to bolster their software-defined WAN capabilities and expand their presence in the cloud and at the edge by acquiring players in the SD-WAN space.