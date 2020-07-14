Commvault Puts Focus on Solution Providers, Distributors

Updated Partner Advantage Program includes more deal registration benefits, incentives

Data management vendor Commvault is offering solution providers and distributors enhanced rebates, new deal registration benefits, and improved incentives as part of its expanded global partner program.

The Lowdown: The updates to Commvault’s Partner Advantage Program, announced Tuesday, are designed to make it easier for channel players to grow profits, expand their customer base, and build their businesses in an increasingly data-centric IT world.

The Details: Commvault is enhancing the program with simple rebates based on customer wins, growth, and performance, predictable profit potential that increases partner flexibility across program tiers, and greater partner support. The vendor is also promising an accelerated sales cycle and faster reward payments through enhanced deal registration benefits and new partner seller incentives.



Foundational to the program are four pillars that focus on ensuring that products are partner-ready to sell, a tightly aligned collaborative selling team, a go-to-market strategy and strong ecosystem, and a program that is both predictable and profitable.



Solution providers and distributors also will continue to have access to features already in place in the program, including three tiers that offer progressive deal registration benefits, seller incentives, and proposal-based marketing development funds for new customer acquisitions, account growth, and performance. In addition, Commvault’s enhanced partner portal includes sales and technical training and accreditations, deal registration tools, and a Partner Demand Center with marketing resources and packaged demand campaigns.

The Impact: The updates to the partner program are available now and the Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company plans to roll out enhancements to other partner business models, including MSPs, professional services, and the cloud, in the near future.

The Buzz: “As a partner-led company, we continuously seek ways to nurture our partner relationships and provide mutually beneficial opportunities for shared success,” said Mercer Rowe, vice president of Commvault’s Global Partner Organization. “With the updated approach to our Partner Advantage program, we are able to provide our partners with incentives that drive more profitability into their business, collaborative selling, and smart sales plays that help them close more deals, and faster leading to deep ecosystem relationships. In addition, we provide in-region support, expansive training, and demand generation resources that help them build a future-proof business with unlimited opportunity.”



“Over the course of our relationship with Commvault, we have continuously experienced the ways they support their channel partners. The new additions to their partner program are no exception, providing new and exciting opportunities for financial rewards, training, co-selling and ultimately growth for our customers,” said Ben Klay, vice president of sales at Arrow Electronics. “We are proud to be a longtime Commvault partner and know that they are constantly innovating and evolving their programs to exceed the needs of their channel partners.”



“In today’s economic climate, IT partners, especially those in the data backup and recovery field, are a critical component to solving customers’ complex business issues,” said Kevin Rhone, director of channel acceleration at The Enterprise Strategy Group. “As a partner-led company, Commvault understands the importance of their role in the channel and consistently makes updates that showcase their support and commitment to their partners. In the latest enhancement to their Partner Advantage program, Commvault is helping their partners improve their bottom line. Through innovative products, joint go-to-market strategies, and rebates and rewards, Commvault’s partner program is what partners are looking for today.”