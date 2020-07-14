Fortinet Offers Enterprises Secure SD-WAN Solution for Multicloud

New product comes with promise to improve application performance and security across clouds

Cybersecurity vendor Fortinet is enabling enterprises to use popular software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) technology to improve application performance and security in multicloud environments.

The Lowdown: The Sunnyvale, California-based company on Tuesday rolled out Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud, which can be used to drive secure and high-performance connectivity between workloads running on multiple public clouds like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

The Details: According to Fortinet officials, organizations are embracing multicloud strategies but are connecting their cloud environments through their on-premises data center WAN edge, which increases complexity, inconsistent network performance, and costs.



The vendor’s offering is available on all of the top cloud providers and reduces costs and complexity by leveraging SD-WAN as the secure connectivity technology between the clouds. Capabilities include:



>Automated deployment: Brings a consistent overlay network across different cloud networks, which improves agility and simplicity and save organizations time and resources.

>End-to-end features: This includes in visibility, control, and management that unifies functionality across multiple clouds via cloud-native integrations.

>Secure transportation: Application traffic between clouds no longer need to backhaul through the data center, which improves scaling and latency.

>Intelligent connections: The solution selects the transport mode based on application characteristics by using dynamic path selection, selecting the best internet or leased line link and improving performance and costs.

>Developer-friendly API: This enables programmers to consistently represent their application’s network and security requirements.

The Impact: The solution marries two fast-growing trends in the industry. IDC analysts predict the global SD-WAN market will grow at almost 31% a year, hitting $5.25 billion by 2023. The networking needs of modern digital businesses, easier connection management, and the embrace by communications services providers are helping to drive the growth. In addition, a Flexera report found 93% of enterprises have multicloud strategies and more than half in the survey said they will increase their use of the cloud in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



As organizations continue to embrace both trends, growing the opportunities for channel partners that have incorporated both SD-WAN and cloud expertise into their practices.

Background: Top tech vendors are building out their SD-WAN capabilities through both internal innovation and acquisitions, with the most recent one coming this week when Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced it was spending $925 million to buy Silver Peak, a move that will put it into a better position to compete with such market leaders as Cisco and VMware.

The Buzz: “For enterprises deploying applications and workloads across multiple clouds, the need to seamlessly manage connectivity and maintain security across the diverse infrastructure is higher than ever,” said John Maddison, executive vice president of products and CMO at Fortinet. “Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solutions provide connectivity and security across diverse cloud infrastructures while optimizing application user experience. Fortinet enables enterprises to realize the true potential of SD-WAN by enabling it to be implemented anywhere. From home, campus-to-cloud, data center-to-cloud, and now cloud-to-cloud, Fortinet delivers the industry’s most scalable, cost effective, and secure SD-WAN solution on the market.”



“Node4 uses Fortinet technology to solve our customers’ biggest challenges and requirements, and also in our own network to improve performance for our cloud and SaaS services,” said Paul Bryce, chief commercial officer at Node4. “Fortinet’s dynamic approach to cloud security and connectivity ensures our data is protected no matter where it goes. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud will allow us to maximize the full potential of our multi-cloud strategy.”



“Our customers are rapidly embracing multicloud and need solutions that can secure and connect their complex ecosystems. We always lead with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solutions as Fortinet provides a consistent feature-rich platform that is both stable and secure,” said E. Burke Anderson, president and CEO at North Atlantic Networks. “Fortinet has done an excellent job combining the needs of security and the needs of real-time performance into one multicloud platform.“