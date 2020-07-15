Ensono Launches Mainframe Modernization Solution

Aims to enable organizations to transform legacy applications and data for modern platforms

IT services provider Ensono wants to make it easier for enterprises and channel partners to modernize mainframe legacy applications and the platforms they run on.

The Lowdown: The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company this week announced the availability of Mainframe Modernization, a solution that is designed to transform legacy code to fit into a more digital and cloud-based environment.

The Details: Mainframes were considered an endangered species when x86-based servers took over the compute market two decades ago. However, they continue to run mission-critical workloads for large companies, and that combined with efforts by IBM and others to keep mainframes updated to work better in modern environments – including offering them as-a-service – has fueled a market that continues to grow.



However, Ensono officials said that recent research has found that 83% for IT leaders point to infrastructure a key obstacle to meeting business demands. Its Mainframe Modernization solution creates a framework organizations can use to modernize legacy code and data so that they can run anywhere, which increases the capabilities of modern platforms and reduces cost and risk.



New capabilities provided by the solution include:



>Cloud-native functions: The offering enhances mainframe workloads.

>Assessments and migrations: Mainframe Modernization enables organizations to rehost, replace, refactor, or retire mainframe applications that are better suited for the cloud.

>Data connectivity: The solution pulls together business-critical data in real time from multiple sources with no cost or risk in moving it.

>API connectivity: It provides secure integration between mainframe and non-mainframe capabilities.

>Ensono Flex: The feature enables companies to move across platforms without penalty.

The Impact: Despite the global dominance of x86-based systems powered by Intel and AMD processors, the market for mainframes continues to grow. A report from ResearchandMarkets predicts that the global mainframe market will grow from almost $2.1 billion in 2017 to more than $2.9 billion by 2025, driven in large part by the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), a surge in the number of large data sets, and a rise in demand for high-performance computing (HPC). However, challenges like cost and a shortage of mainframe skills are restraining market growth and open up opportunities for channel partners that can offer mainframe services to companies that want to continue running the large systems.

Background: Mainframes continue to be a good business for IBM, which also sells its Power systems. Revenue for the IBM Z mainframe business in the most recent quarter was up 59%.

The Buzz: “Over the past years, mainframe modernization was just starting to become part of the strategic transformation conversation,” said Lisa Dyer, vice president of product management at Ensono. “The conversation has accelerated to a key IT objective because clients expect effortless, quick digital experiences knowing that data powers innovation and that apps of engagement connecting to the mainframe aren’t built for today’s demands. This solution is more than just migrating to the cloud. It’s about understanding the business outcomes our clients need, uncovering what’s impeding them today, and providing application and data-centric value paths to achieve those business outcomes on the right platforms. Ensono’s brand promise is to be the objective and independent partner to our clients in that journey.”