Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Technology

In Confidential Filing, Datto Inches Toward IPO

July 15, 2020

The backup and managed services company could make its Wall St. debut this year

Backup and managed services vendor Datto is looking to trade its unicorn startup status for a spot on Wall Street. The company filed confidentially for an IPO that could be worth more than $1 billion and come before the end of the year.