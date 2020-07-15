In Confidential Filing, Datto Inches Toward IPO

The backup and managed services company could make its Wall St. debut this year

Backup and managed services vendor Datto is looking to trade its unicorn startup status for a spot on Wall Street. The company filed confidentially for an IPO that could be worth more than $1 billion and come before the end of the year.

The Lowdown: The potential for an IPO comes as no surprise, as Datto is one of the darlings of the technology startup cohort. Valued at more than $1 billion when Vista Equity Partners acquired the company in 2017, the unicorn — a moniker given to high-value startups — was always expected to find a spot among the publicly traded technology companies.

The Details: The question is the timing of the IPO. Given the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that rocked Datto’s downstream SMB and midmarket customers, an IPO this year hadn’t looked feasible. However, the stock market remains strong and demand for managed services is increasing. Wall Street loves recurring revenue, which makes Datto a potentially attractive offering. Reports indicate Datto is still evaluating the timing of the IPO, but indications are it could come before the end of 2020. Datto hired banking heavyweights Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, and Credit Suisse to underwrite the IPO.

The Impact: If Datto goes public with a billion-dollar offering, it will change the dynamics of the managed services segment. The IPO would give Datto ample cash to invest in expansion. The IPO would put pressure on rivals such as ConnectWise and Kaseya, as well.

Background: Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Austin McChord, Datto started up as a scrappy cloud-based backup vendor that catered to the SMB managed services segment. By 2015, the company was among the fast growing startups and expanding internationally. In 2018, McChord stepped down as CEO after the sale to Vista; Tim Weller has run the company since.



While Datto is a gem among the managed services vendors, it’s also not insulated from disruptions. It took some heat this spring for layoffs to cut costs. Many were quick to blame the pandemic for the reorganization, as Datto said it was eliminating redundancies. In hindsight, it’s possible that the layoffs and reorganization was the first step in the IPO process.