‘Wormable’ Vulnerability Uncovered by Microsoft
July 15, 2020
Assigned rare CVSS score of 10
Microsoft has issued a patch for a vulnerability affecting those who run Microsoft DNS servers and/or Active Directory environments.
An unauthenticated attacker could send a packet to the DNS server and gain Local System access. Microsoft has listed this vulnerability as “Exploitation More Likely” and assigned it a rare CVSS score of 10. Microsoft stated in the disclosure that they consider this a “Wormable” vulnerability, since DNS servers are available to most of the systems within a network.
If you or your customers are running Microsoft DNS server, it’s recommended that you either deploy the patch as soon as possible or implement the registry workaround listed in the disclosure.
Click here to read the full blog by Gill Langston, head security nerd at SolarWinds MSP.
