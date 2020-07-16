Canonical Lets Global SIs Resell, Integrate Entire Portfolio

Updated program designed to accelerate deployments around cloud, edge, and IoT

An enhanced partner program from Canonical, publisher of the Ubuntu open-source operating system, will enable global systems integrators to resell and integrate the company’s entire portfolio of products and services for data centers, multicloud environments, the edge, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The Lowdown: Through the updated program announced this week, systems integrators worldwide will be able to build solutions for customers on an automated and scalable platform, which Canonical officials said will speed up the time-to-market, reduce the operating expenses for customers, and help them modernize their IT architecture.

The Details: The improved Global Systems Integrators Program is designed to give partners the tools they need to expand consulting and integration options and work across multiple IT environments, workloads, and vendors. Those tools reach from bare metal to the application layer to simplify deployment, dropping the delivery time from months to hours.



With the resource, systems integrators can improve customer deployments by focusing on configuration reuse and developing their organizational knowledge.



Benefits to systems integrators include:



>Discounts: There are competitive pricing discounts once a deal is registered and aggregated volume discounts across the combined customer base.

>Technical teams: Systems integrators can have their teams certified for both first-level support and delivery of all Canonical services.

>Dedicated resources: Assigned by Canonical, these resources address account management, sales, engineering, and marketing support. They also include a partner portal.

>Training: The vendor will train their partners’ sales and consulting teams, identify integration opportunities, and work with systems integrators on such customer requests as proofs-of-concept.

The Impact: Canonical’s capabilities that systems integrators can leverage include DevOps automation of applications and infrastructure, easier cloud-like provisioning of physical servers, and software that can be built, published, and updated remotely.



Canonical can offer partners that work with it advantages in the growing mulitcloud space, given that Ubuntu as a top guest operating system on major public clouds and that its Charmed OpenStack platform can be used for private clouds. The Charmed Kubernetes offering is designed for delivering containerized workloads to multicloud and hybrid cloud environments.

The Buzz: “GSIs are at the forefront of bringing digital transformation to the enterprise in the form of best-fit solutions around AI, multicloud, high-performance computing, IoT, and intelligent automation. Our re-designed program helps them to deliver this to customers quickly, securely, and with better economics over a deployment’s lifetime,” said Regis Paquette, vice president of alliances at Canonical. “GSIs increasingly need to recommend, incorporate, and deliver open-source technologies to build bespoke solutions for enterprises while addressing their complex IT requirements. With this GSI program, Canonical makes that process easy for them.”