Canonical Lets Global SIs Resell, Integrate Entire Portfolio

July 16, 2020

Updated program designed to accelerate deployments around cloud, edge, and IoT

By Jeffrey Burt

An enhanced partner program from Canonical, publisher of the Ubuntu open-source operating system, will enable global systems integrators to resell and integrate the company’s entire portfolio of products and services for data centers, multicloud environments, the edge, and the Internet of Things (IoT).