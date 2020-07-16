Channelnomics Original

Microsoft, Land O’Lakes Team to Modernize Farming

July 16, 2020

The collaborative effort aims to make farming safer, efficient, and environmentally sound

Through a multi-year collaborative effort, Microsoft and Land O’Lakes will bring cloud-based, Internet of Things, Big Data analytics, and broadband connectivity to the agriculture sector with the aim of making farming more productive, efficient, and environmentally friendly.