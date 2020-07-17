D&H Sets Channel’s Path into Esports

Giant distributor creates a certification program for partners selling into K-12 space

D&H Distributing is looking to help channel partners move into the increasingly popular esports market with a new certification program aimed at the K-12 space.

The Lowdown: The new K-12 Esports Provider Certification program, announced this month, was developed in conjunction with the High School Esports League (HSEL), the Varsity Esports Foundation (VEF), the Esports Education Network (EEN), and the Middle School Esports League (MSEL).

The Details: The program, part of D&H’s larger efforts around esports, is aimed at partners that are selling into the K-12 space. It includes resources, materials, guidance, and video-based training and those that achieve certification will receive a badge that they can use on their web and social media sites.



Included in the program is a series of on-demand units and lessons presented by Connor Alne, a former esports arena manager for the National College Gaming Association. Partners can begin the certification process now at a cost of $200 per person. In addition, D&H is offering partners discount vouchers for the program.



The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based distributor said the certification program was the result of discussions with its K-12 Advisory Board, which focuses on the education marketplace. The solution providers on the board said they wanted an organized curriculum to enable them to compete in the growing high school esports space. Now partners like VARs and MSPs have the training necessary to sell technology into the esports space.

The Impact: Esports are played online on virtual electronic platforms. Market research firm Newzoo earlier this year said that global esports revenues would grow 15.7% this year, to $1.1 billion, up fro $950.6 million in 2019. In addition, $822.4 million in revenue will come from media rights and sponsorship and the total audience for esports will hit 495 million people, a year-over-year growth of 11.7%.



Those numbers were released just as the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning to span across the globe. D&H said the popularity of esports has soared due to the cancellation of live sporting events around the world because of the coronavirus outbreak, making the opportunity for partners even more attractive. D&H said the program offers the only esports-based certification for the channel.



In addition, according to EEN, hundreds of colleges have varsity esports programs and make millions of dollars available to students. Many school districts also see esports as a STEM discipline, according to the distributor.

The Buzz: “As this category matures, D&H has a window of opportunity to make its customers the premier experts in esports implementation,” said Peter DiMarco, vice president of VAR sales at D&H. “For each high school that adds an esports curriculum, there’s a greenfield opportunity to outfit that district with $15,000 to $30,000 worth of equipment for gaming hardware, high-performance computing devices, components, displays, peripherals, accessories, or even the installation of a full-on gaming arena. The potential is considerable.”



“D&H’s proactive approach to engaging partners in esports is admirable. They’ve helped drive the category to the forefront in their channel, including by recommending the launch of this program,” said Bubba Gaeddert, the executive director at the VEF. “We’re excited to dedicate our resources to this exceptional certification, and we appreciate having an impressive partner like D&H working alongside us.”