Micron to Give Partners a Head Start on DDR5

Enablement program is unveiled as the standard for next-generation memory is ratified

Memory and storage solutions maker Micron Technology is launching a program aimed at enabling channel partners and other companies to develop and qualify computing platforms that can leverage the newly ratified DDR5 memory standard.

The Lowdown: The JEDEC Solid State Technology Association this month published the DDR5 SDRAM standard, which will bring greater performance, power efficiency, density, and reliability to the random access memory (RAM) space. Demand for DDR5 is driven by the growing use of performance-hungry technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

The Details: DDR5, at 4.8 Gb/s, initially will deliver 50% more bandwidth than DDR4, with that eventually going up to 6.4 Gb/s. Density will increase by four times – with maximum density jump to 64 Gigabits per die, up from 16 Gigabits per die – and products will span both 8 Gigabits and 16 Gigabits.



Micron’s new DDR5 Technology Enablement Program, announced to coincide with the launch of the DDR5 standard, is aimed at such channel partners as distributors and VARs, as well as technology and OEM and original design manufacturing (ODM) partners, to help with the design, development, and qualification of computing platforms leveraging DDR5.



Partners enrolled in the program will receive a range of benefits, including:



>Access to Micron’s collaboration and support, as well as new DDR products as they become available.

>Use of certain DDR5 components and modules.

>Support via technical resources, such as data sheets, electrical and thermal models to help in product development and evaluation, and consultations on signal integrity.

>Collaboration with other ecosystem partners that can help with chip- and system-level design.

The Impact: DDR4 has been used in PCs, servers, and other systems for a couple of decades. The industry likely won’t see hardware based on DDR5 until 2021, with the expectation that it will begin appearing in servers first, followed by PCs and other systems.

The Buzz: “Micron has been driving deep technical engagements with the world’s largest server and hyperscale companies to help them better understand how DDR5 can benefit their unique workloads,” said Tom Eby, senior vice president and general manager of the Compute and Networking business unit at Micron. “We’re proud to now extend that collaboration across the entire ecosystem through our Technology Enablement Program to help accelerate time to market for this critical next generation technology.”



“Crucial is working closely with partners and customers at every step of their development process to ensure a smooth transition to DDR5,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president and general manager of the Consumer Products Group at Micron. “From power-on through validation and final qualification, Crucial is committed to providing DDR5 memory solutions for all our channel customers, whether it be for data center, consumer or gaming applications.”



“DDR5 is primarily about density, making it particularly well-suited for enterprise, cloud and big data applications. Cadence has been collaborating with Micron on DDR5 DRAM for more than two years, enabling Micron DDR5 DRAM market adoption with over 15 licensed customers for Cadence’s DDR5 IP,” said Rishi Chugh, vice president of product marketing for the IP Group at Cadence.



“As a leading DDR4 memory logic vendor, Montage Technology is excited to partner with Micron on the launch of high-performance DDR5 RDIMM and LRDIMM. We are pleased to offer a comprehensive portfolio of low-power DDR5 logic devices — including DDR5 RCD, DDR5 DB, DDR5 SPD-Hub, DDR5 PMIC and DDR5 Temperature Sensor — and to help drive quick industry adoption of DDR5 memory,” said Geof Findley, vice president of sales and business development at Montage Technology.



“Renesas has been at the forefront of delivering a full suite of silicon solutions to enable all varieties of DDR5 DIMMs,” said Rami Sethi, vice president of Renesas’ Data Center Business Division. “The strong partnerships cultivated over many years with our ecosystem partners and customers such as Micron are essential to bringing the next generation of computing architectures to the industry.”