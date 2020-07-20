Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Schneider Electric, Anord Mardix Partner on Data Center Power

July 20, 2020

Companies pull together solutions to offer enterprises more efficient, streamlined operations

By Jeffrey Burt

Schneider Electric is partnering with Anord Mardix to develop new power distribution and management for organizations that are continuously looking for ways to do more in their data centers while driving down electricity use and costs.