Schneider Electric, Anord Mardix Partner on Data Center Power

Companies pull together solutions to offer enterprises more efficient, streamlined operations

Schneider Electric is partnering with Anord Mardix to develop new power distribution and management for organizations that are continuously looking for ways to do more in their data centers while driving down electricity use and costs.

The Lowdown: The two companies will combine Anord Mardix’s DataBar busway electrical distribution system, power distribution units (PDUs), and Static Transfer Switch (STS) with Schneider’s ExoStruxure IT data center architecture and platform.

The Details: The partnership expands on an ongoing alliance between the two companies that has focused on providing power solutions to enterprises. Now Anord Mardix, based in Ireland, will work with Schneider’s Secure Power business to develop and manufacture the solutions.



Benefits of the expanded partnership include:



>Efficient supply chain: Customers will be able to leverage a single local vendor in Schneider to supply a data center’s entire power distribution and monitoring system, which will simply the procurement process, accelerate deployment, and reduce costs and delivery times.

>Streamlined operations: Enterprises will be able to use a one-system approach to bringing power from the wall to the entire operations, improving availability and reducing complexity.

>Greater visibility and insights: Integrating Anord Mardix’s into EcoStruxure IT will give data center operators another data collection point in the electrical system.

>Improved flexibility: Enterprises will have one supplier for both PDU and busways, which will benefit organizations running legacy data centers and those building new facilities by giving them more options for power distribution.

>Support: Schneider Electric’s services team will be the single point of support for the entire electrical system.

The Impact: Anord Mardix’s busway system and PDUs are available immediately to Schneider Electric customers as well as to channel partners and end users. Later this year, those products will be able to integrate with the EcoStruxure platform.

Background: The companies said the enhanced partnership will help cloud and service providers to reduce complexity by giving them a complete infrastructure solution. Power is a central issue for data centers, where some of the larger ones can hold tens of thousands of systems and consume more than 100 megawatts, which the U.S. Department of Energy says would power 80,000 homes. Hyperscalers like Google and Amazon as well as other large organizations are continuing to build large data centers to keep up with growing demand. Cooling and power systems can account for almost 45% of data center electricity use, equal to that of servers in the facility.

The Buzz: “We strive to revolutionize the way our data center customers monitor and manage their critical IT assets and data – including cooling, networking, powe,r and more,” said Russell Senesac, vice president of data center strategy at Schneider Electric. “We’ve made significant investments in expanding our ecosystem of partners to offer our customers the industry’s most innovative solutions to solve today’s most pressing IT challenges. The addition of Anord Mardix’s PDU and busway offerings to our extensive data center product portfolio will provide customers with the solutions they need to reduce complexity, improve reliability and adapt to changing business needs.”



“As the pace of IT systems deployments continues to increase, customers need solutions that have the flexibility and reliability to meet the demands of modern environments,” said Alexis Stobbe, vice president of Anord Mardix (USA). “Our DataBar busway systems, PDUs, and STS systems are built for mission-critical applications where reliability, flexibility, and safety are critical. By integrating with Schneider Electric, our joint customers will benefit from a holistic approach to data center power management that enables them to gain performance efficiencies and savings. We are also pleased to announce these products will be manufactured in the United States and shipped from our new 250,000-square-foot facility in Richmond, Virginia.”