The Dangers of Social Engineering Attacks
July 20, 2020
What MSPs Need to Know
E-mail remains the most common attack vector for cybercriminals. The reason is simple – everyone uses e-mail, both for personal and work tasks. This creates a massive collective target for threat actors.
Attacks based on e-mail can be particularly hard to prevent because they often employ social engineering schemes that security tools can’t stop. While security solutions can flag and obstruct phishing and ransomware attempts, they’re powerless to deter users from taking actions that can compromise their systems and themselves.
Social engineering schemes often succeed because they prey on users’ fears, curiosity, and ambition, as hackers manipulate people into performing actions such as transferring money or providing private data such as credit card information and Social Security numbers. This explains why social engineering accounts for half of all incidents as investigated by Trustwave in 2019.
The goal of social engineering attacks isn’t necessarily to spread malware infections but rather to make a profit. MSPs delivering security services need to consistently remind clients about the dangers of these types of threats. Here are two areas of education to focus on:
Phishing E-Mails
When it comes to e-mail-based social engineering attacks, phishing is still king. Unlike spam, which relies on convincing small groups of recipients to pay a certain amount of money, phishing employs persuasion to bilk large groups out of large amounts of currency.
Phishers craft e-mails to look like official communications from banks, parcel shippers, or other “senders.” Users typically are prompted to click a link that takes them to a website that asks them to enter private data such as account or credit card details. The information is then used to impersonate users in transactions and withdrawals. Phishing is also used to deliver ransomware through attachments that download malware to users’ systems.
Another type of phishing – “spear phishing” – targets specific groups or individuals with e-mails that look like they’re from a colleague, friend, or relative. The most targeted type of spear phishing, called “whaling,” involves e-mails sent to a department manager or top executive, such as a CFO or CEO, to persuade them to transfer substantial amounts of money to a cybercriminal’s account. In a common example, the attacker masquerades as a client asking for payment.
One clue to whether an e-mail is phishing is the subject line, which may include a variation of something like “payment notification,” “urgent action needed,” “mail failure delivery notice,” “verify your account,” or “incoming invoice.” Anti-phishing tools look at subject lines and other revealing details such as misspellings and fake sender addresses to flag suspected phishing e-mails.
Business E-Mail Compromise
While phishing remains common, another type of social engineering attack delivered through e-mail doesn’t have links or attachments. Instead, it uses persuasion to get a recipient to take action such as transferring money or buying gift cards. Technology tools can’t stop this type of business e-mail compromise; that takes awareness and presence of mind.
Because users tend to be trusting, these attacks often succeed. In 2018, business e-mail compromise scams accounted for $1.2 billion in losses, according to the FBI. A common tactic is display-name spoofing, whereby cybercriminals change their sending display name to that of an executive in the targeted organization. Hackers know recipients usually don’t check e-mail addresses, instead trusting the sending display name.
E-Mail Protection
To help clients fend off e-mail-based threats, layered security solutions provide an essential foundation. But it’s important to remember that technology is effective against some threats but not others. When it comes to threats based on e-mail, user awareness and education are critical and should be an integral part of any MSP’s security offerings.
