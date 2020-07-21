2nd Watch Eases Enterprises’ Move to Cloud

Company launches a service for migrating databases to AWS, Microsoft Azure

Managed cloud services provider 2nd Watch is giving enterprises a way to more easily migrate their on-premises databases to the public cloud.

The Lowdown: The Seattle-based company is launching database migration services for organizations that don’t have the time, skills, or resources to make the move on their own.

The Details: 2nd Watch’s service will move MS SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and Oracle Database to public cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Included among the offerings announced Tuesday are such services as:



>Inventory of database assets and discovery of applications.

>Converting source schema so that it will work in the chosen cloud environment.

>Migrating existing databases to multi-availability zone sources.

Connecting to a client’s identity management services for improve security.

>Addressing performance problems and ensuring improvements.

Configuring tooling for monitoring and database backup.

The Impact: Companies migrating their databases to the cloud can reduce costs and the management overhead that come with their on-premises environments. It can enable enterprises to better utilize such modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), advanced business intelligence (BI), and analytics. A report from MarketsandMarkets is forecasting that the global cloud database and Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) market will grow from $12 billion this year to $24.8 billion by 2025, driven in large part by the growing demand for self-driving cloud databases.

The Buzz: “IT executives today are rightfully concerned with optimizing the value of existing assets, maximizing productivity and reducing costs,” said Chris Garvey, executive vice president of product at 2nd Watch. “These objectives can be met at least partially by migrating databases to Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services. Moving a critical asset such as a database to the cloud can be complex, but with a skilled and experienced partner, there’s nothing to worry about.”