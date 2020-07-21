Channelnomics Original

Technology
DXC President and CEO Mike Salvino

DXC Selling Healthcare Software Unit to Dedalus Group

July 21, 2020

Shedding the business is part of SI’s larger strategy to focus on its enterprise tech stack

By Jeffrey Burt

Systems integrator DXC Technology is selling its healthcare software provider business to an Italian company for $525 million, the latest step in a strategy put in place last year by President and CEO Mike Salvino to put the company’s focus on its enterprise technology stack.