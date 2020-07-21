Keeping Fake Products Out of Legitimate Channels
July 21, 2020
The discovery of fake Cisco switches in a customer network is a cautionary tale of the dangers that come from sourcing gear outside the usual supply chains.
A good deal is hard to pass up, especially when margins are slim and budgets tight. Counterfeiters of hardware and software goods prey on those seeking a bargain – including resellers. The story of fake Cisco gear discovered at an IT company is a cautionary tale of why procuring products outside regular supply chains comes with risk.
Security specialist F-Secure released a report about it identifying two Cisco Catalyst 2960-X Series switches in the network of an unnamed IT company. The user called F-Secure after the network devices failed to update firmware properly, rendering them useless. Update failures are a common sign of a counterfeit. The examination revealed subtle but noticeable cosmetic differences, such as missing labels and sloppy port number placements.
F-Secure told Channelnomics that its customer, whom they declined to identify, unknowingly bought the bogus switches from a reseller, also unnamed.
Counterfeit products find their way into the supply chain and customer environments all the time. Cisco, one of the most targeted hardware vendors for product knockoffs, has an entire Brand Protection unit that works with law enforcement agencies to root out purveyors and profiteers of phony equipment. According to the Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement, counterfeiting costs the IT industry more than $100 billion annually. It’s that big of a business.
“Maintaining the integrity and high quality of Cisco products and services is a top priority for Cisco. Counterfeit products pose serious risks to network quality, performance, safety, and reliability. To protect our customers, Cisco actively monitors the global counterfeit market as well as implements a holistic and pervasive Value Chain Security Architecture comprised of various security controls to prevent counterfeiting,” Cisco said in a statement. “Cisco also has a Brand Protection team dedicated to detecting, deterring, and dismantling counterfeit activities. Combating widespread counterfeiting and protecting intellectual property rights are sizable challenges facing the entire technology industry Fortunately for F-Secure’s client, the devices were not malicious. F-Secure found no evidence the devices had spyware or back doors to allow hackers to compromise the company. Security is another common problem with counterfeit devices.”
F-Secure says it tried to trace the origin of the devices, but the gray market supply chain is murky, and the trail ends quickly. The nature of the gray market is equally dark for resellers and solution providers that deal in such products. Unfortunately, many solution providers don’t know that counterfeit products end up on their loading docks and in customer environments. A large part of the problem is procuring through intra-channel swaps.
People like to think of the channel as linear. Vendors create products. Distributors warehouse and ship products. Resellers procure and sell products. Customers consume products. It’s a river that flows in one direction – source to destination.
That’s the conventional wisdom. The channel is far more complicated and hardly linear.
Technology vendors such as Cisco recommend that customers buy products only through authorized channels – directly from the manufacturer or through authorized resellers. While sound advice and practice, it’s not a guarantee of keeping fake products out of circulation. The F-Secure customer did buy from a reseller, and there are reasons why that was a point of failure.
Solution providers often source products from peers, marketplaces, and refurbishment dealers. If a distributor doesn’t have the product they need, solution providers can phone a friend – another reseller – to see if they have the product in stock. Buying products from CDW, SHI, and other volume resellers is common practice. Marketplaces such as Amazon, Alibaba, eBay, and Craigslist are littered with open-box and slightly used products. And entrepreneurial resellers make an excellent side living soaking up low-value inventory to resell, thus acting as secondary distributors.
The problem isn’t a couple of rogue actors. Since the early days of software on disks, pirates and fraudsters have plied the market with ill-sourced and fake product. Today, the problem goes far beyond software. The F-Secure discovery reflects how the purveyors of knockoffs are slipping everything from switches to ink cartridges into the supply chain.
Channelnomics asked F-Secure for more details about the product sourcing. Was the reseller an authorized Cisco partner? Did the partner source from distribution? We don’t know these details, and F-Secure’s report doesn’t discuss sourcing. The paper published by F-Secure doesn’t mention resellers, partners, or authorized channels.
Rarely will counterfeit products find their way into the stock of vendors or authorized distributors. If something is coming out of Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, or any of the other authorized distributors, it’s 99.999% likely legitimate. If a rebuilt product is coming out of a refurbishing house, such as Cisco’s used product division or a specialist like Curvature, it’s equally likely to be legitimate.
Some resellers unwittingly obtain fake products when they source through secondary distributors and peer companies. Swapping inventory between companies can introduce fakes to the supply chain. And, unfortunately, the channel has some bad actors that resell bogus gear and products to save money and make a few extra bucks.
Vendors and distributors go to great lengths to preserve the integrity of their supply chains and products. None is entirely effective. Policing counterfeit products requires solution providers to source only through proper channels, inspect products that come from outside the supply chain, and report suspicious activities to their vendors.
While F-Secure’s client got lucky, losing only two switches and some network functionality, others aren’t so fortunate, with phony products leading to security breaches and lost productivity. Counterfeiting is a tax on the entire channel, and it requires everyone’s vigilance to keep the gray products out.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]
Security specialist F-Secure released a report about it identifying two Cisco Catalyst 2960-X Series switches in the network of an unnamed IT company. The user called F-Secure after the network devices failed to update firmware properly, rendering them useless. Update failures are a common sign of a counterfeit. The examination revealed subtle but noticeable cosmetic differences, such as missing labels and sloppy port number placements.
F-Secure told Channelnomics that its customer, whom they declined to identify, unknowingly bought the bogus switches from a reseller, also unnamed.
Counterfeit products find their way into the supply chain and customer environments all the time. Cisco, one of the most targeted hardware vendors for product knockoffs, has an entire Brand Protection unit that works with law enforcement agencies to root out purveyors and profiteers of phony equipment. According to the Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement, counterfeiting costs the IT industry more than $100 billion annually. It’s that big of a business.
“Maintaining the integrity and high quality of Cisco products and services is a top priority for Cisco. Counterfeit products pose serious risks to network quality, performance, safety, and reliability. To protect our customers, Cisco actively monitors the global counterfeit market as well as implements a holistic and pervasive Value Chain Security Architecture comprised of various security controls to prevent counterfeiting,” Cisco said in a statement. “Cisco also has a Brand Protection team dedicated to detecting, deterring, and dismantling counterfeit activities. Combating widespread counterfeiting and protecting intellectual property rights are sizable challenges facing the entire technology industry Fortunately for F-Secure’s client, the devices were not malicious. F-Secure found no evidence the devices had spyware or back doors to allow hackers to compromise the company. Security is another common problem with counterfeit devices.”
F-Secure says it tried to trace the origin of the devices, but the gray market supply chain is murky, and the trail ends quickly. The nature of the gray market is equally dark for resellers and solution providers that deal in such products. Unfortunately, many solution providers don’t know that counterfeit products end up on their loading docks and in customer environments. A large part of the problem is procuring through intra-channel swaps.
People like to think of the channel as linear. Vendors create products. Distributors warehouse and ship products. Resellers procure and sell products. Customers consume products. It’s a river that flows in one direction – source to destination.
That’s the conventional wisdom. The channel is far more complicated and hardly linear.
Technology vendors such as Cisco recommend that customers buy products only through authorized channels – directly from the manufacturer or through authorized resellers. While sound advice and practice, it’s not a guarantee of keeping fake products out of circulation. The F-Secure customer did buy from a reseller, and there are reasons why that was a point of failure.
Solution providers often source products from peers, marketplaces, and refurbishment dealers. If a distributor doesn’t have the product they need, solution providers can phone a friend – another reseller – to see if they have the product in stock. Buying products from CDW, SHI, and other volume resellers is common practice. Marketplaces such as Amazon, Alibaba, eBay, and Craigslist are littered with open-box and slightly used products. And entrepreneurial resellers make an excellent side living soaking up low-value inventory to resell, thus acting as secondary distributors.
The problem isn’t a couple of rogue actors. Since the early days of software on disks, pirates and fraudsters have plied the market with ill-sourced and fake product. Today, the problem goes far beyond software. The F-Secure discovery reflects how the purveyors of knockoffs are slipping everything from switches to ink cartridges into the supply chain.
Channelnomics asked F-Secure for more details about the product sourcing. Was the reseller an authorized Cisco partner? Did the partner source from distribution? We don’t know these details, and F-Secure’s report doesn’t discuss sourcing. The paper published by F-Secure doesn’t mention resellers, partners, or authorized channels.
Rarely will counterfeit products find their way into the stock of vendors or authorized distributors. If something is coming out of Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, or any of the other authorized distributors, it’s 99.999% likely legitimate. If a rebuilt product is coming out of a refurbishing house, such as Cisco’s used product division or a specialist like Curvature, it’s equally likely to be legitimate.
Some resellers unwittingly obtain fake products when they source through secondary distributors and peer companies. Swapping inventory between companies can introduce fakes to the supply chain. And, unfortunately, the channel has some bad actors that resell bogus gear and products to save money and make a few extra bucks.
Vendors and distributors go to great lengths to preserve the integrity of their supply chains and products. None is entirely effective. Policing counterfeit products requires solution providers to source only through proper channels, inspect products that come from outside the supply chain, and report suspicious activities to their vendors.
While F-Secure’s client got lucky, losing only two switches and some network functionality, others aren’t so fortunate, with phony products leading to security breaches and lost productivity. Counterfeiting is a tax on the entire channel, and it requires everyone’s vigilance to keep the gray products out.
Larry Walsh is the CEO of The 2112 Group, a business strategy and research firm servicing the IT channel community. He’s also the publisher of Channelnomics, the leading source of channel news and trend analysis. Follow Larry on Twitter at @lmwalsh2112 and subscribe to his podcast, POD2112, on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other leading podcast sources. You can always e-mail Larry directly at [email protected]