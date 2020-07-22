Cyberprotection in the Modern Age
July 22, 2020
Emerging technology sets can help fend off cybercrime
It seems that bad actors keep getting craftier, raising the volume and sophistication of their cyberattacks. Fortunately, cyberprotection continues to evolve as well, providing IT teams and MSPs with new technologies and methods for keeping their internal teams and customers safe amid an increasingly ominous threat landscape.
Three trends in particular are gaining a lot of traction in the cybersecurity arena:
Automation. With a lot on their plates these days, managed service providers can’t attend to every task equally. Automation solutions can help them resolve security issues faster, taking prescribed actions automatically when a network anomaly is detected. This keeps an infection from spreading and prevents downtime. Dealing with a breach quickly and efficiently is key to keeping damage – monetary, reputational, and otherwise – in check.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning. Aiming to mimic human thought and decision-making via machines, AI can be used to detect threats faster. It uses programmed logic to make smart decisions. Machine learning, a subset of AI, uses algorithms and feedback to “teach” a machine to make more intelligent decisions over time. As an example, an endpoint protection solution that monitors typical behaviors at an endpoint could use those day-to-day behaviors as an initial data set, then detect and flag deviations over time (an atypically high volume of file deletions, for example).
Crowdsourced threat intelligence. Cybercriminals have long formed a global community, sharing their exploits for known vulnerabilities. MSPs and IT teams have also capitalized on threat intelligence to counter miscreants, pooling their knowledge of threat descriptions, command and control servers, and blacklists of known bad sites.
Unfortunately, threat intel isn’t foolproof. User submissions can be unreliable; some intelligence never gets operationalized; and cybercriminals can plant false information to throw white hats off-track. The SolarWinds Threat Monitor, a cloud-based security information and event management (SIEM) solution, addresses those downsides by integrating threat intel from multiple sources so that alerts are well-founded and there’s context for investigations.
Find out how SolarWinds can help you leverage automation, AI, and threat intel to protect clients. Start a free demo of SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).
