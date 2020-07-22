Masergy Launches Channel Program for Master Agents, Sub-Agents

The Zenith partner effort comes as vendor expands its SD-WAN portfolio

Masergy Communications is expanding the capabilities of its software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) portfolio and launching a new partner program to enhance its presence in the fast-growing market.

The Lowdown: The software-defined network (SDN) and cloud platform vendor this week is expanding customers options in such areas as network access and security.

The Details: The Dallas-based company for a while has offered a full SD-WAN managed service that includes built-in security. The expanded portfolio includes:



>Management options: Customers can opt for solutions fully managed by Masergy or co-managed offerings, where they use the SD-WAN Orchestrator to customize and change their configurations while Masergy monitors and reports on performance.

>SASE architecture: The vendor is continuing to untie network and security functions – such cloud access security brokers (CASBs), cloud-based Firewall-as-a-Service, antivirus, and web filtering – into a single solution in a single solution, adhering to Gartner’s Secure Access Security Edge tenets.

>Hybrid networking options: In addition to the private access, direct internet access, and broadband internet access provided by Masergy, organizations now can use their own third-party connectivity.

>More on-ramps to the cloud: These include connectivity to more cloud services and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers, SD-WAN integration in public cloud infrastructures, and a shared bandwidth model for multiple cloud services across the Masergy Secure Edge Network.

>SD-WAN SLAs: Masergy is offering 100% service availability for cloud connections architected for redundancy and for SD-WAN sites for high availability, proactive credits on service availability SLAs, and five-minute proactive outage notifications.



Masergy’s new Zenith Program for partners is aimed at master agents, sub-agents, and technology partners. There are multiple tracks for partners with increased value based on total yearly sales. The program includes:



>Increased earnings: Partners have a broader SD-WAN portfolio to sell and up to three times MRR commissions for qualified SD-WAN and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) sales through Dec. 31.

>Customer demand: Partners will receive more marketing support, including access to templated and customized campaigns and marketing development funds (MDFs).

>Expanded training: The training will run across the vendor’s entire portfolio.

The Impact: SD-WAN continues to be a key ingredient in enterprises’ digital transformation efforts, which have been accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SD-WAN enables improved support for SaaS apps and multicloud and hybrid cloud environments and easier management of multiple connection modes. IDC is forecasting the global SD-WAN market to grow almost 31% a year through 2023, when it will hit $5.25 billion.

The Buzz: “Masergy has been and will always be a partner-first company,” Chairman and CEO Chris MacFarland said. “Our partner community is the lifeblood of our company. We appreciate the collaboration in helping businesses of all sizes have agile, secure access to cloud applications.”



“Masergy has always been a company I admire having been in this industry my entire career. The opportunity to help companies transform and grow through innovative solutions like SD-WAN, is ideal for today’s markets,” said Jim Glackin, senior vice president of global channels for Masergy. “The new Masergy Zenith Program is the catalyst to ignite our mutual growth with partners and I’m honored to lead the charge.”



“The Next Generation WAN is a moving target,” said John Burke, CIO and principal research analyst at Nemertes Research. “More than just a network connecting branches to data centers, the Next Gen WAN is the locus of enterprise control for all communications among resources not sharing a location. SD-WAN is its core and has to evolve continually to meet new enterprise needs and preferences, and to connect resources wherever they are.”



“Masergy has been a strategic partner of ours for years and one who we can trust to deliver a superior solution and experience to our clients,” Avant CEO Ian Kieninger said.



“MSPs and sub-agents can count on PlanetOne and Masergy to listen to their needs and take exceptional care of them and their customers,” PlanetOne CEO Ted Schuman said.