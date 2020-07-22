Partner Develop Solutions for SAP Data Platform

Enterprise software vendor introduces new pre-built application packages for its Data Warehouse Cloud

SAP is adding more pre-built software packages developed by partners for its Data Warehouse Cloud, which is part of the enterprise software giant’s larger Business Technology Platform.

The Lowdown: The new application content packages, unveiled this week, are available on the SAP App Center digital marketplace.

The Details: The Data Warehouse Cloud offers end users a complete data and analytics solution supplemented with the software packages from partners to enable enterprises to leverage the platform’s capabilities. The new packages include data connectors and business scenario to help companies that are looking for greater insights into the massive amounts of data they are generating.



Among the partners bringing new offerings to the Data Warehouse Cloud are:



>CubeServ AG: The partner’s CubeServ Procurement Cockpit works with the Data Warehouse Cloud to give customers an instant overview and detailed analysis of irregularities in procurement processes.

>Inspired Intellect: The Optimizing Order Fulfillment with Machine Learning by Inspired Intellect integrates with SAP’s Data Intelligence solution and the Data Warehouse Cloud to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to mitigate issues in order fulfillment through optimized logistics, improved distribution planning, and proactive customer communications.

>Key Performance Consulting: The HR Cockpit solution runs on the SAP Analytics Cloud and Data Warehouse Cloud and collects and analyzes daily employee data, generating a detailed visualization of employee attendance.

>Rizing: The partner’s Lyra ICP is an integrated planning solution that integrates with SAP’s SuccessFactors Employee Central and Enterprise Asset Management offerings to enable businesses to track real-time labor capacity and predict and plan for skills gaps in the workforce.

>s-peers AG: The financial reporting solution from the partner, which works with SAP’s Business One product, enables companies to get real-time, deeper insights from their basic financial metrics, such as profits and losses.

>Westernacher Consulting: The EWM Insights on Data Warehouse Cloud connects to the SAP Extended Warehouse Management solution and data warehousing solutions to reduce product distribution costs. It includes key performance indicators (KPIs) to help businesses quickly get up and running.

Background: SAP rolled out its Data Warehouse Cloud, built atop the SAP HANA platform, last year. Partners are playing a key role in developing solutions for targeted verticals that can tie into the data management and analytics offering. SAP also develops its own pre-built solutions for the cloud-based data platform, with the most recent offerings aimed at the retail market.

The Buzz: “SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, a key component of our just released Business Technology Platform, is an out-of-the-box, enterprise-ready data warehouse that brings people and information together,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, president of SAP HANA and Analytics. “To ensure customers quickly gain insights from SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, we offer prebuilt business content packages comprised of end-to-end business scenarios that answer key business and technical questions. Our partner ecosystem plays a critical role in creating these business content packages to meet growing customer demand in all industries and for all lines of business.”