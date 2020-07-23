Aryaka, Check Point Partner to Secure SD-WAN Services

Combined solution will deliver greater security to cloud-first WAN managed offerings

Aryaka is teaming up with Check Point Software Technologies to expand the security capabilities of its software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) managed services.

The Lowdown: The companies said Thursday they are combining Aryaka’s cloud-first managed SD-WAN solution with Check Point’s CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge products to provide integrated security and SD-WAN-as-a-Service to end customers.

The Details: Check Point’s CloudGuard is a threat-prevention tool that is updated with real-time intelligence from ThreatCloud. Through the partnership, customers get a unified threat and access management platform that can be deployed in a branch office in minutes and reduces the operating costs by 40%. Integrating it with Aryaka’s WAN offerings enables the vendors to deliver both security and network connectivity as a service.



CloudGuard Edge is integrated with virtual network functions (VFN) on Aryaka’s Network Access Point (ANAP) customer premises equipment (CPE), which uses Aryaka’s SmartConnect backbone that provides multiple cloud connectivity options.

The Impact: The combined solution, which is delivered as a service, creates the building blocks that enterprises can use as they adopt such emerging architectures as Gartner’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) while leveraging Aryaka’s multicloud networking capabilities.



As the IT environment continues to become more distributed, applications and data are increasingly being accessed and used in areas outside of traditional data centers, including the cloud and network edge. SD-WAN enables improved performance in this new business environment, but the decentralized nature also opens up more security issues that are being addressed by such partnerships as the one between Aryaka and Check Point.

Background: SD-WAN is the fastest-growing sector of the larger software-defined network (SDN) space and will see that growth accelerate with the COVID-19 pandemic. IDC analysts predict the market will grow to $5.25 billion by 2023.

The Buzz: “Connecting branch offices directly to the cloud using SD-WAN significantly increases security risks,” said Aviv Abramovich, head of security services management at Check Point. “With Aryaka’s cloud-first SD-WAN, combined with CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge, enterprises now have the flexibility to deploy Check Point’s top-rated threat prevention and intelligence to protect their branch offices against the latest Zero Day and Gen V security threats.”



“We are very pleased to partner with Check Point Software Technologies in order to further extend the Aryaka SmartSecure offering,” said Shashi Kiran, chief marketing officer at Aryaka. “Check Point is a renowned industry leader in the security space. Combining Check Point’s best-in-class security with Aryaka’s high-performance managed SD-WAN allows us to deliver both Network and Security as-a-Service for a variety of deployment models, while giving our customers greater choice, simplicity and flexibility.”



“The combined Check Point and Aryaka solution provides us with the exact building blocks we needed in order to achieve our key objectives, namely a flexible, leading security solution combined with an intent-based, managed SD-WAN networking solution,” said Yossi Batashvili, global technologies manager at Adama Agricultural Solutions.



“As a leading communication and security services provider to enterprises, the technology partnership between Aryaka and Check Point allows Internet Binat to offer a best-of-breed security and networking solution to our enterprise customers,” said Shmulik Haber, CEO Internet Binat.