Aryaka, Check Point Partner to Secure SD-WAN Services

July 23, 2020

Combined solution will deliver greater security to cloud-first WAN managed offerings

By Jeffrey Burt

Aryaka is teaming up with Check Point Software Technologies to expand the security capabilities of its software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) managed services.