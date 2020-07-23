NetApp Simplifies, Expands Channel Program

Updated Unified Partner Program includes streamlined processes, more incentives

Storage and cloud data services vendor NetApp is streamlining and expanding its partner program to include new tiering, more incentives and rebates, and more training and specializations.

The Lowdown: The enhancements to the Unified Partner Program, announced this week, are designed to make it easier for partners to leverage NetApp products for customers’ digital transformation efforts.

The Details: The upgraded program includes:



>Simplified processes: This includes unified contracts and agreements, streamlined guides and policies, and fewer and more focused deal-based incentive programs. There also will be growth attainment rebate programs.

>Expanded opportunities: Registered partners get access to more information, communications, enablement, and training, and cloud-first partners will become part of the Unified Partner Program and NetApp’s Learning Services training programs for cloud partners and service providers.

>More specializations: There will be new content and benefits around specializations, including the addition of SAP and anything-as-a-service (XaaS).

>Investment in tools: Business planning and incentive management and measurement will be simplified and more collaborative, there will be a larger payout in NetApp’s New Account Incentive Program, and rebates will be paid more quickly through the Run to NetApp Incentive Program.

>Focus on installed base: NetApp’s new Tech Refresh Incentive Program is designed to let partners leverage the vendor’s extensive customer base.

>New levels: Partners will be organized by Registered, Gold, Platinum, and Star program levels, with partners with specific specializations being showcased. In addition, partners that deliver services in key focus areas – such as XaaS, implementation, support, hybrid cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure – will be highlighted.

The Impact: NetApp is among a wide range of established companies that has evolved with the market, transforming from a storage solutions vendor to one that also is focused on the cloud and data management. As the vendor adapts, it will carry along its channel partners, as reflected in the enhancements to the partner program.

The Buzz: “Customers need partners who are subject matter experts and can help them successfully design and implement their digital transformation projects,” said Chris Lamborn, head of global partner go-to-market and programs at NetApp. “That’s why in the coming fiscal year, we will recognize partners based on their demonstrated ability to sell, implement, and support NetApp based solutions in areas that accelerate a successful digital transformation journey in a hybrid multicloud world.”



“Our clients tell us that when it comes to choosing a partner to help navigate their digital transformation, differentiation and simplification drive their decision-making process,” said Deborah Bannworth, senior vice president of partner alliances, inside sales, maintenance sales and services at Sirius, a NetApp partner. “NetApp’s Unified Partner Program makes it easier for the Sirius team to deliver tangible benefits for our clients and solve their digital transformation challenges, while also expanding, accelerating, and growing as experts ourselves.”