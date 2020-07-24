8×8 Unites Partner Efforts into a Single Global Program

Open Channel Program includes new tiering for master agents, sub agents, and VARs

Cloud-based communications vendor 8×8 is unifying its channel efforts for partners in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region into a single partner program that includes enhancements aimed at master agents, sub agents, and VARs.

The Lowdown: 8×8’s new Open Channel Program, which replaces its Elev8 program, is designed to accelerate the Campbell, California-based company’s channel-first model and grow its roster of active partners worldwide, which currently stands at more than 1,000.

The Details: The program, which was announced this week, brings together all of the company’s channel programs under a single umbrella and comes with new performance-based tiers. It also includes a new Authorized level aimed at giving new partners an improved entrance into the program. Based on the tiers, the Open Channel Program offers partners such benefits as:



>Speed to market: Partners can more quickly get up and running, meet sales targets, and get compensated.

>Marketing help: This includes account-based marketing campaigns, intent data marketing, and webinar content.

>More tools and resources: These will help partner manage and grow their businesses, drive demand, and increase revenue as they improve their sales performances.

The Impact: Central to the partner program is 8×8’s Open Communications Platform, a portfolio of enterprise remote work solutions launched last month and which includes video conferencing, voice, chat, and contact center. The portfolio, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) for routing and predictive analytics, also includes a range of training, integrations, and support and professional services. It was released in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout that forced many businesses to send their employees home to work, which in turn fueled a sharp increase in demand for remote collaboration tools. The teleworking trend is expected to continue even after the public health crisis wanes.

The Buzz: “We work with the best and fastest-growing partners around the globe. Not only have they been instrumental in our success, but more importantly are helping businesses and organizations of all sizes transform the digital workplace and strengthen business resilience efforts by moving their on-premises communications and customer engagement to the cloud,” said John DeLozier, senior vice president global channel chief at 8×8. “The shift to operate-from-anywhere enterprise communications has been elevated to a board-level and c-suite imperative and is a major opportunity globally for the channel. We are investing in the 8×8 Open Channel Program to provide all of the benefits, tools, resources and support required so both our partners and their customers can succeed.”



“8×8 is an extremely valuable partner to Intelisys and our sales partners, delivering a consistent commitment and dedication to empowering growth and success, so much so that they were awarded the Intelisys Partners’ Choice Award – Top Overall Supplier for 2019,” said Mark Morgan, president of Intelisys. “Now we are thrilled to have achieved the Platinum tier in the 8×8 Open Channel Program, a significant accomplishment due to the success of our exceptional partner community, and the high quality of their cloud voice, team chat, meetings, and contact center solutions.”