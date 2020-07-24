Lenovo Unveils Microsoft 365 Managed Services for SMBs

CSP and Endpoint Managed Services will be available through the tech giant’s channel

Lenovo is launching a suite of managed services designed to help SMBs more easily adopt Microsoft’s 365 cloud-based solutions.

The Lowdown: The company will make its Lenovo Managed Services, announced this week, available through its channel partners, with the first services becoming available in North America and Australia this month.

The Details: Lenovo’s offering will come in two flavors – CSP (Cloud Solution Provider) Managed Services and Endpoint Managed Services. The services suite also comes with a platform that channel partners can leverage that includes the tools they need to co-sell and manage Microsoft 365 offerings, Lenovo’s own cloud solutions, and their own value-added services.



CSP Managed Services is the base offering through which Lenovo will manage all Microsoft 365 accounts on a company’s license. In addition, Lenovo will onboard and migrate the accounts to the cloud and configure application settings across Microsoft Office and Teams, and customers will have 24/7 issue resolution support.



Endpoint Managed Services will come with all that plus enhanced security and support capabilities. It includes automatic device enrollment into Lenovo’s endpoint and security management service, threat protection, and asset management. Customers also will get access to the vendor’s Endpoint 360 Dashboard, which gives SMBs a complete view of their fleet of devices, including policy compliance updates, security notifications, productivity, security scores, and real-time status of service requests.



In addition, customers get access to Lenovo’s VIP break-fix support services, Premier Support and Premium Care, and Accidental Damage Protection service for new Lenovo PCs.



CSP Managed Services will be the first to become available, coming to North America and Australia this month. Endpoint Managed Services will be provided to the same markets in October and both will be made available in other regions around the globe throughout 2021.

The Impact: SMBs are under the same pressure to digitize their businesses as their larger brethren but often lack the resources and skillsets to get it done. Offerings like Lenovo’s managed services take some of that pressure off of them, enabling them to more easily adopt the cloud and other advanced IT offerings. The services also give channel partners more services options backed by Lenovo that they can offer their clients.

The Buzz: “There’s no denying the operational benefits companies can reap when incorporating Microsoft 365 into their business. However, SMBs may not have the time, resources, or budget they need to be able to effectively manage these tools. Lenovo Managed Services offers a solution that does the heavy lifting for them so they can affordably maximize the potential of their Microsoft 365 platform and ultimately do more with less,” said Jie Yu, vice president and general manager of Global IDG Services for Lenovo.



“Lenovo Managed Services will help SMBs fully leverage the power and productivity of Microsoft 365, and empower channel partners to provide new services offerings. We’re thrilled that Lenovo is now a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider who will help enable customers’ digital transformation,” said Nicole Dezen, vice president of device partner sales for Microsoft.