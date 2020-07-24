Microsoft, SolarWinds Help MSPs Remotely Manage Devices

Companies integrate Microsoft 365 tools with SolarWinds’ RMM solution

Microsoft and SolarWinds are making its easier for MSPs to monitor and protect devices managed by Microsoft’s Intune cloud solution.

The Lowdown: The two companies this week announced that they will integrate Microsoft 365 capabilities with SolarWinds’ N-central and remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions.

The Details: Through the partnership, SolarWinds partners will be able to monitor devices managed by Intune through SolarWinds’ dashboard, which will give them a single view of devices, management capabilities, and reporting capabilities.



With the SolarWinds and Microsoft partnership, partners that deploy subscription plans like Microsoft 365 Business Premium will be able to discover devise managed by Intune and monitor those devices within the N-central or RMM dashboards, ensuring that all client devices will be able to be managed from a single point and with the same configuration and alerting policies.



SolarWinds’ N-central is a tool for managing complex networks and can be run either on premises or as a hosted solution. Through the product, enables MSPs to perform such tasks as onboarding, configure, and patch hundreds of devices, protect devices, and resolve issues quickly.



MSPs also will receive notifications and alerts for all devices and be able to pass those alerts to their professional service automation (PSA) solutions.



The new capabilities will being rolling out later this year.

The Impact: The ongoing transition to long-term and permanent work-from-home situations, due in large part to the sudden shift to teleworking in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, means that MSPs are seeing the number of devices under their purview grow quickly. As the workforce becomes more distributed, MSPs and other channel partners will need tools to manage the devices in highly decentralized environments.

The Buzz: “Nearly 90% of the workstations our partners manage run Microsoft operating software, and Microsoft 365 is the productivity suite most of them use,” said Mav Turner, group vice president of products for SolarWinds MSP. “The ability to monitor and service devices that are managed under Microsoft Intune from right within the N-central or RMM main dashboard will be a huge productivity boost and enable our partners to offer more comprehensive service and protection for the myriad of devices they manage.”



“In these challenging times, small and medium-size businesses need, more than ever, to empower all their employees to work from anywhere and on any device in a secure way. Microsoft 365 integrates Office productivity apps and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams with advanced security and device management capabilities,” said Nathalie Irvine, general manager of Microsoft 365. “We collaborated with SolarWinds, a leader in the MSP software space, to make it simpler for managed services providers to secure data and devices using the security and management services in Microsoft 365.”