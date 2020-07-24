Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Microsoft, SolarWinds Help MSPs Remotely Manage Devices

July 24, 2020

Companies integrate Microsoft 365 tools with SolarWinds’ RMM solution

By Jeffrey Burt

Microsoft and SolarWinds are making its easier for MSPs to monitor and protect devices managed by Microsoft’s Intune cloud solution.