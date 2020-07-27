Bitdefender Extends Security Capability to MSPs

Security company will bring together its MDR solution with its detection and prevention engines

Cybersecurity vendor Bitdefender is expanding the security capabilities available to MSPs to include managed detection and response (MDR).

The Lowdown: The Mountain View, California-based company said Monday it is pairing its MDR technology with its detection and prevention engines, which already are being used by more than 20,000 MSPs.

The Details: Bitdefender is using its 24/7 security operation in San Antonio, Texas, to bring its products together for managed services providers. The company’s operation facility uses its own experts to detect, identify, and eliminate threats to protect both MSPs and their customers. The offering is being rolled out in a phased approach.

The Impact: MSPs have increasingly become the target of cyber-criminals who see them as easy avenues into their extended customer bases, in large part through the remote monitoring and management (RMM) systems they use. Last month, the U.S. Secret Service became the latest federal agency to send out a warning about the growing number of bad actors attacking MSP network to get to their customers’ infrastructures.



Attacks against MSPs have become increasingly sophisticated and have been heightened by the rapid changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the move by many MSPs and other businesses to have their employees work from home. Threat actors are looking to exploit RMM and Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) vulnerabilities to get to end clients.

Background: With the growing complexity and numbers of cyber-attacks, more companies are turning to managed security services. According to a report from MarketsandMarkets, the managed security market is expected to grow from $31.6 billion this year to $46.4 billion by 2025. Bitdefender currently protects more than 500 million systems worldwide.

The Buzz: “As the threat landscape has become so complex and the number of attack vectors has grown significantly in hybrid work-from-home and work-from-office environments, IT managed services providers are telling us they need to partner with experts to manage and deliver security to meet their customers’ expectations and properly protect them 24/7,” said Alina Draganescu, senior director of security for managed service providers at Bitdefender.



“Deploying disparate endpoint, network, and cloud security solutions or tools from different vendors increases complexity and drives a high number of alerts, which is not manageable anymore,” said Jarret Raim, senior director of managed services at Bitdefender. “Moreover, many IT service providers lack experienced analysts and 24×7 capabilities to investigate s and respond to incidents. However, they are fully responsible for keeping all their small and mid-sized customers secure.”