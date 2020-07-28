Pax8 Hooks Up with RingCentral for UCaaS

Cloud-based distributor will make business communications and Teams solutions available to channel partners

Cloud-based distributor Pax8 is giving is its North American partners access to RingCentral’s Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions at a time when cloud-based collaborations tools are in high demand.

The Lowdown: Pax8, based in Denver, said this week it is joining RingCentral’s channel partner program, which means that its more than 11,000 partners will be able to bring the RingCentral Office and Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams solutions to their end customers.

The Details: RingCentral’s Office is a cloud-based business communications system with voice, fax, text, online meetings, and conferencing that connects an enterprise’s on-premises, remote, and mobile workers. Meanwhile, RingCentral Cloud PBX for Microsoft Teams – announced in late June – combines the Teams collaboration tools with RingCentral’s Cloud PBX offering. The solution offers call controls, interactive voice response, call handling, and call queues.

The Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated what already was a fast-growing cloud-based collaboration market as businesses sent most of their employees to work from home in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. Zoom officials have noted that during the coronavirus outbreak, the number of daily participants has hit as high as 300 million and Microsoft said Teams now has 75 million subscribers, tripling in number since the onset of the public health crisis.

Background: The announcement highlights aggressive partnering strategies by both Pax8 and RingCentral. Pax8 in recent months has announced alliances with such cybersecurity vendors as Cymulate and Acronis Cyber Protect to give MSPs and other channel partners more options to offer customers. The company last month partnered with NewCloud Networks for cloud computing services and last fall began offering CloudJumper’s Cloud Workspace in Microsoft’s Azure public cloud.



For its part, RingCentral in a high-profile move partnered with Avaya to develop joint UCaaS solutions, the first of which were introduced in February. The company also has developed alliances with other vendors, most recently with Atos earlier this month.

The Buzz: “As we continue to expand our Networking and Communications solutions for our partners, we are excited to join forces with RingCentral,” said Andrew Pryfogle, chief market development officer at Pax8. “RingCentral’s solutions offer secure and reliable technology to enable people to work from anywhere through their best-in-class cloud communications and collaboration platform.”



“Pax8 is a proven disruptor and innovator in the industry with a strong partner base looking for cloud-first communications solutions to support their distributed, global, and mobile workforces,” said Phil Sorgen, chief revenue officer at RingCentral. “Together, we look forward to enabling businesses of all sizes to communicate and collaborate with ease and efficiency from anywhere, on any device, across any mode.”