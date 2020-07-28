Collaboration sponsored by Steelcase

Pax8 Hooks Up with RingCentral for UCaaS

July 28, 2020

Cloud-based distributor will make business communications and Teams solutions available to channel partners

By Jeffrey Burt

Cloud-based distributor Pax8 is giving is its North American partners access to RingCentral’s Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions at a time when cloud-based collaborations tools are in high demand.