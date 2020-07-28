Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

Pulse Secure Eases Access to Cloud, Data Center Applications

July 28, 2020

MSSPs and other partners can leverage new PZTA solution for enterprise customers

By Jeffrey Burt

Pulse Secure is launching a cloud-based secure access service that channel partners and managed security services providers (MSSPs) can leverage to give enterprise users access to multicloud and data center applications from anywhere.