Pulse Secure Eases Access to Cloud, Data Center Applications

MSSPs and other partners can leverage new PZTA solution for enterprise customers

Pulse Secure is launching a cloud-based secure access service that channel partners and managed security services providers (MSSPs) can leverage to give enterprise users access to multicloud and data center applications from anywhere.

The Lowdown: The San Jose, California-based company’s Pulse Zero Trust Access (PZTA) solution delivers a single offering for visibility, analytics, automated provisioning, and advanced threat mitigation to organizations that are becoming more digitized and more mobile, requiring access to on-premises and cloud applications from anywhere and any device.

The Details: PZTA, announced Tuesday, is based on Pulse Secure’s multi-tenant platform that is cloud-native and microservices-based and that is deployed on Microsoft’s Azure public cloud. The new service includes the Pulse ZTA Controller, which is hosted and managed by the vendor, and the virtual Pulse ZTA Gateway, which customers can deploy in their data centers or in the cloud.



There also is the unified Pulse ZTA Client, which runs natively on each user’s device. The service supports Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS and iOS, and Google Android devices.



In addition, PZTA aligns with the Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) architecture created by the Cloud Security Alliance, which includes extensive identity and device authentication, separate control and data planes, centralized policy management, and micro-segmentation.



The solution supports both legacy and cloud apps from the lies of Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Zoom. It can work with Pulse Secure’s remote, mobile, and network access portfolio, such as Pulse Access Suite.

The Impact: The trend in the industry in recent years has been toward the cloud and mobility and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated that. It also has highlighted a greater need for cloud-based security options that can be delivered by channel partners as a service. A report from MarketsandMarkets is forecasting that the global managed security services market will grow from $31.6 billion this year to $46.4 billion by 2025. Given the increasing number and complexity of attacks and the skills shortage in the industry, it represents a significant opportunity for the channel.

The Buzz: “IT leaders are driving business transformation in the hybrid digital era while also defending assets during the ‘age of hyper-converged access’ – for any user, from any device, anywhere to any application, at any time. Pulse Zero Trust Access is designed for the elastic digital workplace, providing a unified, cloud-based service that enables greater accessibility, efficiency, and risk reduction,” said Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer at Pulse Secure. “From inception, Pulse Secure has focused on providing secure access solutions that enhance productivity, visibility and compliance as companies migrate to the cloud and take advantage of utility computing. PZTA exemplifies our on-going commitment to innovate while maximizing deployment flexibility, scale, interoperability and investment protection for companies of all sizes.”



“Our customers trust us to identify and deliver advanced solutions that enable their digital business and protect their valuable resources. Pulse Secure has been our key partner for many years as they offer one of the most versatile, integrated and scalable secure access solutions in the market. We jumped at the opportunity to test out their new Zero Trust Access cloud-based service and our teams have been impressed with its simplicity, manageability and overall feature-set, Openminded CEO Herve Rousseau. “Pulse Zero Trust Access service does indeed offer users an easier means to access network and cloud applications while providing organizations greater hybrid IT access agility, oversight and management.”



“Pulse Secure has been a valuable partner that continues to provide solutions that meet our client’s evolving needs. Their latest offering, Pulse Zero Trust Access, delivers an end-to-end, secure access solution with the simplicity, flexibility and scale crucial for managing risk in a modern enterprise. We’re excited to bring this compelling, cloud-based service to our clients,” said Ron Frederick, senior director of enterprise security solutions for Kudelski Security.



“As a Pulse SecurepPartner, we have witnessed the transition from delivering remote access to truly zero-trust secure access solutions. The Pulse ZTA promises to be a great solution to deliver this in an easily deployable offer, using much of our customers’ existing investment. Pulse have always proven to be a channel first company and Axians has worked closely with Pulse during their evolution,” said Andy Butcher, general manager at Axians Networks UK.



“Zero-trust and software-defined networks are gaining the interest of our partners and customers by the day. This new cloud-based service released by Pulse Secure will enable enterprises fully adopt zero-trust networking with visibility, compliance, and user experience enhancements. With demand of remote working and work-life balance increasing, we are focused on offering Pulse Secure’s ZTA solution to help customers shift to zero-trust to take advantage of it functionality and simplicity,” Macnica Networks CEO Jun Ikeda said.