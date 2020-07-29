Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

FireEye to Open Mandiant Managed Defense to Third Parties

July 29, 2020

Company and partners will see expanded market opportunities for the MDR solution

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor FireEye is evolving products in its Mandiant Solutions unit, including making its Mandiant Managed Defense service available on third-party products, a move that will meet growing demand for its managed defense and response (MDR) technology and expand the company’s addressable market.