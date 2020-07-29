Juniper Brings Extends AI Efforts to the WAN

Networking vendor expands AI-Driven Enterprise strategy to include SD-WAN solution

Juniper Networks continues to expand the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities inherited from its acquisition last year of Mist Systems, with the latest focus being on the WAN and branch offices.

The Lowdown: The company on Wednesday unveiled its Juniper Mist WAN Assurance service, adding that its Marvis virtual network assistant will include natural language understanding and knowledge graphs for easier troubleshooting.

The Details: Juniper has already extended the Mist AI capabilities into such areas as the LAN (with Wired Assurance), WLAN (Wi-Fi Assurance), and security (Juniper Connected Security) as part of its larger AI-Driven Enterprise strategy. Now the WAN is included in the initiative. The WAN Assurance service is designed to bring AI-driven insights to the WAN and branch to the vendor’s software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) solution.



The service includes:



>Key telemetry data: Streamed from Juniper SRX firewalls to the cloud-based Mist AI engine to enable customized WAN service levels.

>Marvis: Works with the interactive assistant to correlate events across the LAN, WLAN, and WAN to speed up fault isolation and resolution.

>Anomaly detection: Includes automated workflows to enable proactive actions and to continue the journey to self-driving networks from client devices to the cloud.



The conversational interface for Marvis will enable customers get answers to natural language questions for improve insights and troubleshooting. Capabilities include:



>Deduces intent: Marvis will be able to determine the meaning of questions and provide results from its knowledge base, including interactive queries to zero in on what information is needed.

>Feedback: Users can say whether Marvis answered the right question or gave the correct information, allowing the system to continue learning.

>Open APIs: Enables customer to integrate with IT system and automate the network with AIOps.

The Impact: In a highly distributed IT environment that includes the cloud and network edge as well as a highly mobile workforce, the network has become they key link, carrying crucial applications and data between each domain. Juniper bought Mist for $405 million to inject more intelligence into the network.

The Buzz: “Mist delivered the first AI-driven network almost five years ago to address the need for self-driving networks that optimize user experiences and lower IT costs through end-to-end automation and insight,” said Sudheer Matta, vice president of products at Juniper. “What started with wireless has rapidly grown to include the first AI-driven wired, security and now WAN solutions, with global customers spanning virtually all industry segments, including three of the Fortune 10. While the rest of the industry is awash in AI hyperbole and unfulfilled promises, Juniper continues to deliver on our vision and solve real customer and partner needs through Mist AI.”



“At 650 Group, we are seeing an increased adoption of AI [and machine learning] in networks,” said Chris DePuy, co-founder and technology analyst at 650 Group. “As applications, users, and devices increase across the network, automating tasks with AI becomes more valuable for customers who are focused on driving efficient operations. With this announcement around Marvis Virtual Network Assistant and WAN Assurance, Juniper delivers on its commitment to extend unparalleled user experiences across the network with a common AI engine.”



“Marvis already provides unique insights and analysis to make troubleshooting much easier for us and adding a conversational tool on the network is a terrific extension to the platform,” said Bryton Herdes, network engineer at Jackson Electric Cooperative. “More granular visibility is really interesting to me as well and I see huge value in being able to have a more centralized view of metrics rather than having to do it manually.”