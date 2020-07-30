Security sponsored by Infoblox

Cognizant Turns Its Attention to Microsoft Clouds

July 30, 2020

Outsourcer plans to launch group dedicate to Azure and Microsoft 365 after it buys specialist New Signature

By Jeffrey Burt

IT outsourcer Cognizant plans to use the upcoming acquisition of New Signature as the foundation of a new dedicated business group focused on cloud solutions from Microsoft.