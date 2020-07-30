Reveille Targets Resellers, Distributors with Partner Program

ECM and EIM platform provider will now only sell its offerings through the channel

Reveille Software, whose platform helps enterprises manage the increasing amounts of data – including unstructured data – that they are generating, will now have a growing list of channel partners to help their customers.

The Lowdown: The Atlanta-based company this week launched the Reveille Global Channel Partner Program aimed at resellers, distributors, solution providers, and technology partners in North America and Europe. The plan is to expand the program to other geographical regions in the near future.

The Details: Reveille offers an enterprise content management (ECM) and enterprise information management (EIM) solution that enable enterprises to manage, monitor, and protect their digital assets that are increasingly spread over multiple domains, from the data center to the cloud and out to the edge. The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the distributed nature of enterprise IT environments, driving the need for greater control and visibility.



Features in the new partner program include:



>Exclusive route to market: Reveille’s solution will now only be sold through approved partners, which will eliminate potential conflicts over pricing and ensure they have access to a range of resources.

>Compensation and incentives: The program includes tier- and region-based incentives to drive incremental revenue.

>Partner portal: The Reveille Partner Portal includes collaboration and role-based offerings, including sales enablement collateral, training materials, deal registration, and integrated product support.

>ECM expertise: Partners can lean on Reveille’s two decades of domain experience.

>Enablement and training: Partners can get self-service access to enablement, training, and education assets, in most cases available by role.

Background: Reveille’s technology is used by more than 200 companies on the Fortune 500 list, including six of the top 10 financial institutions and seven of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. The vendor’s ECM platform supports more than 500,000 users and integrates with such EMC and content security policy (CSP) platforms as Microsoft, OpenText, IBM, Box, and KOFAX.

The Buzz: “We built this new channel program to make it as simple and streamlined as possible for partners to sell our solution with confidence and accelerate their path to profitability,” said Rick Butgereit, chief marketing officer for Reveille. “We have significantly boosted our investment in our partner ecosystem to drive broad global adoption of the Reveille solution and leverage the unique systems integration capabilities of our partners to drive customer satisfaction. We are confident that this new program will make it even easier for partners across the spectrum to add value to their portfolio offerings.”



“As the old saying goes, you can’t manage what you can’t see, and this is especially true for today’s modern enterprise, which struggles with sensitive content sprawled across on-prem and cloud environments, creating unnecessary inefficiencies and exposing them to potential security risks,” said Jim Picardi, executive vice president of sales and marketing at enChoice, an ECM solutions provider and Reveille channel partner. “Reveille’s Global Channel Partner Program enables us to offer our customers a turnkey, purpose-built ECM management and monitoring solution that demonstrates immediate value – all backed by some of the industry’s most knowledgeable and experienced enterprise content experts.”