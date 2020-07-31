Security sponsored by Infoblox

Mimecast Bolsters Email Security with MessageControl Buy

July 31, 2020

Company adds AI, machine learning muscle in stopping phishing and other threats

By Jeffrey Burt

Mimecast is bolstering its email security capabilities through the acquisition of MessageControl, a company whose solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to thwart email phishing and social engineering attacks.