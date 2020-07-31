Netenrich Enables Faster Response to Cyber-Threats

Offering integrates KNOW and ASI products to help enterprises and MSPs address risks and bridge skills gap

Netenrich wants to make it easier for enterprises and channel partners to leverage threat research and intelligence to reduce their exposure and address a widening skills gap in cybersecurity.

The Lowdown: The 16-year-old San Jose, California-based company this week unveiled an integrated solution that combines two new products – Knowledge Now (KNOW) and Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI) – to enable enterprises, MSPs, and managed security services providers (MSSPs) to be more proactive and faster in their responses to both known and emerging cyber-threats.

The Details: KNOW is a free global threat intelligence tool that reduces the amount of time security analysts spend researching the latest threats. It culls information from sources and context vetted by Netenrich experts and pulls it together to give users a detailed account of specific threats and threat indicators. The information is made available through KNOW immediately and a dashboard displays information that can be sorted by trending threats, recent activity, and related topics.



KNOW is designed to save analysts the hours and days spent manually searching for the latest threat information and updates.



ASI uses monitoring and discovery capabilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and automated scan to enable analysts to find and mitigate risk from port, protocol, and service exposure. That includes domain exposure, compromised email addresses, IP addresses and open ports, certificates, and misconfigurations. It also leverages information from KNOW and protects against exposure from code repositories, public clouds, and shadow IT environments.

The Impact: The yawning skills gap continues to be a problem for organizations. According to a report late last year from the International Information System Security Certification Consortium – or (ISC)2 – there are about 2.8 million cybersecurity professionals in the world, while what the industry needs is another 4.07 million. At a time when the number and sophistication of cyber-threats are both growing quickly, such a gap leaves companies vulnerable. Tools like AI, machine learning, data analytics, and automation can help shore up shortcomings.



In addition, enterprises and SMBs also are turning to MSPs and MSSPs as alternatives to in-house security operations. However, those services providers also face similar challenges in acquiring enough skilled security pros and in recent years have themselves come under increasing attack, with bad actors seeing them as avenues for compromising their end customers.

Background: Netenrich, which has about 6,000 customers and more than 20 partners, significantly increased its capabilities last late year when it merged with ThreatLandscape, which brought with it AI-powered security software. The move was designed to enable the combined company to provide built-in security and operations solutions for workloads in IT environments and the hybrid cloud.

The Buzz: “Threat intelligence and internal telemetry only paint a portion of the picture that does not always show the riskiest parts of the infrastructure,” says Brandon Hoffman, chief information security officer at Netenrich. “With automation, context, and an outside-in perspective, we are changing the dynamic for SecOps, enabling them to focus on the most important risks in a timely fashion.”



“Consistent, effective outcomes in cybersecurity operations are challenging to achieve,” said Eric Parizo, Senior an analyst at Omdia. “Netenrich offers a compelling approach to threat research and intelligence. Its new Attack Surface Intelligence solution helps enterprises overcome SecOps obstacles by turning insights into resolutions with efficiency and precision.”



“MSPs are looking to differentiate and grow their cybersecurity offerings without having to invest heavily in training or technology,” said Raghu Kamath, senior vice president of strategy and operations at Netenrich. “By integrating threat and attack surface intelligence and applying the right combination of AI and expert analysis, Netenrich makes it easy for them to add compelling new services while actually offloading time-consuming tasks their own team has to do now.”



“We see more and more enterprises turning to MSPs and MSSPs to help manage their digital brand exposure and streamline SecOps,” Netenrich CEO Raju Chekuri said. “For this you need both an ‘outside-in’ adversary perspective and the right combination of automation and analyst expertise. By offering integrated threat and attack surface intelligence backed by proven SOC expertise our partners can deliver true resolution intelligence to save customers time and avoid devastating breaches.”