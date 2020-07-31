Now What? Five Post-Pandemic Considerations
July 31, 2020
As we forge ahead into the ‘new normal,’ channel partners need to impress on customers the importance of security
The initial panic of rushing to connect remote workers from anywhere and cope with the pandemic is over. It’s now time for businesses to take stock of where they are and what adjustments they should make to prepare for a post-pandemic world.
Security is Step Zero, and the foundation for any technology conversation, regardless of solution. As solution providers and telecom partners help prepare clients for the new reality, they should make it clear that connectivity and security go hand in hand. Any temptation to take security shortcuts should be strongly discouraged because the threat and potential for disaster is very real.
For many businesses, some remote workers will return to the office while others will continue working from home. To ensure all environments and workflows are secure and reliable, providers and partners should be reviewing the status of their clients’ connectivity, infrastructure, and network management.
Here are five factors to take into consideration in helping your clients prepare for the future:
Lessons Learned
There is no better teacher than past mistakes. With that in mind, providers and partners should review what worked and didn’t work in the rush to set up remote environments to ensure mistakes aren’t repeated. Research conducted since the pandemic’s onset shows some businesses downplayed security in favor of expedience, even reassigning cybersecurity staff to other tasks, which is never a good idea. Now it’s time to identify if security protocols and practices were overlooked and take steps to remedy them.
Workload Locations
Another area to review seriously is the location of workloads. While digital transformation has been underway for many businesses in recent years, the pandemic accelerated plans for some that weren’t quite ready. As workers became dispersed and businesses plugged in to cloud infrastructures to cope with the pandemic, they didn’t always perform enough due diligence. You should help clients identify all workloads and where they reside, in order to properly manage and secure their environments.
Connectivity Reliability
As the volume of remote workers increased, many businesses needed a bandwidth boost. Increased reliance on collaboration and videoconferencing tools strained many networks that weren’t initially set up to handle more traffic. Looking forward, you should work with clients to assess their current needs and project future ones over time. If the impact and fallout from the pandemic continues, clients should be set up not only to survive but to thrive.
Network Security
As already noted, security has often taken a back seat as businesses made rapid adjustments. It’s now time to stress how important it is for clients to stabilize their security controls and prepare them to scale if necessary. The combination of software-defined networks with security practices such as Zero Trust, managed firewalls, and cloud-based security makes it possible to secure hybrid, multicloud environments, allowing access from anywhere, anytime. This approach, known as SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), is gaining traction as legacy environments are replaced with next-generation technologies.
Things like secure VPN and identity management also need to be part of the conversation. Clients must ensure that when users access company systems and databases, they do so securely. To manage risk, access should be given only to those who need it to perform their jobs.
Regulation Compliance
In today’s environment, no discussion about connectivity and security should take place without addressing regulatory compliance. Privacy laws such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) have put strict controls on where data resides, what personal data companies can keep, and what the data can be used for. As companies are now incorporating Data Protection Addendums and Agreements into service contracts, the processing, interpretation, and storage of company personal data need to be clearly defined. Businesses need help navigating these requirements, and they’ll look to you to guide them.
What the post-pandemic world will look like is anyone’s guess at this point. In the interim, the opportunity exists to work with clients to ensure they have a critical approach that incorporates adaptation, learning models, application of lessons learned, and a clearly defined go-forward strategy that will separate growth companies from stagnant ones. PlanetOne brings the resources, technical expertise, and experience to empower the channel on this journey.
Chris Werpy, newly appointed COO of PlanetOne, will oversee the strategic direction, planning, and performance of the master agent’s overall operations. In this role, he’ll contribute greatly to the company’s competitive “work hard, play hard” culture and to the experience of PlanetOne’s rapidly expanding North America base of partners and 250-plus providers.
