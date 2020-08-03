Security sponsored by Infoblox

AttackIQ Launches Security Testing Platform, Partner Program

August 3, 2020

Startup provides a way for vendors to evaluate tools and counts IBM, Cisco, Blackberry, and Microsoft among initial partners

By Jeffrey Burt

AttackIQ, a startup that builds attack and breach simulation solutions, is rolling out its open security platform and launching a partner program to drive its use in the market.