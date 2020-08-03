Kaspersky Signs Expanded Distribution Deal with Synnex

Distributor’s U.S. partners will have access to Kaspersky products as well as channel and MSP programs

Cybersecurity vendor Kaspersky is expanding its distribution agreement with Synnex beyond Canada and into the United States.

The Lowdown: The company has been working with the Fremont, California-based distributor for more than 10 years in Canada. Kaspersky announced Monday that resellers in the United States can now access its products through Synnex’s Stellr cloud marketplace.

The Details: Through the expanded alliance, Synnex customers will have access to Kaspersky product lines, including its Hybrid Cloud Security, Threat intelligence services, and Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum, which provides real-time visibility and insight on threat incidents and the ability for automated response.



Synnex customers also will have access to Kaspersky’s United Partner Program and MSP Program. For those customers, that access will give them the ability to grow their security expertise and expand what they can offer end clients. For Kaspersky, which is 100% channel-focused, the enhanced alliance will expand the company’s network of partners, which in turn can gain access to the benefits of Kaspersky’s programs.

The Impact: Kaspersky has an extensive channel program that includes a range of partners, from resellers and MSPs to vendors, affiliates, and service providers in such areas as telecommunications, mobile communications, and financial services. It also includes a whitelist program featuring trusted and verified software. Strategic partners include IBM, Intel, Microsoft, and Novell.

Background: Synnex has distribution deals with a host of cybersecurity vendors, including CriticalStart, Bitdefender, and BlackBerry. The distributor last fall also launched a dedicated managed security services provider (MSSP) program.

The Buzz: “We are excited to work with Synnex to expand Kaspersky’s award-winning line of cybersecurity offerings to an extended network of partners in the United States,” said Matthew Courchesne, head of channel for Kaspersky North America. “Synnex’s dedication to helping partners enhance their customer strategy is essential to growing Kaspersky’s partner footprint in the U.S., and we look forward sharing our scalable, easy to use partner program with a growing variety of resellers, MSPs, MSSPs, and more.”



“Kaspersky has been a valued partner of Synnex Canada for many years and we are now pleased to offer their products to existing and new customers in the U.S. through our leading cloud marketplace,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president of product management in North America for Synnex. “We are excited to be able to provide our customers with another leading offering backed by dedicated support and resources. This relationship also further enhances our position as one of the industry’s leading security distributors.”