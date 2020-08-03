Security sponsored by Infoblox

Infoblox

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Kaspersky Signs Expanded Distribution Deal with Synnex

August 3, 2020

Distributor’s U.S. partners will have access to Kaspersky products as well as channel and MSP programs

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor Kaspersky is expanding its distribution agreement with Synnex beyond Canada and into the United States.