Amelio Departs as CEO of Avnet

August 4, 2020

Distributor appoints longtime executive Philip Gallagher to the interim post

By Jeffrey Burt

Avnet is getting a change in leadership, with William Amelio leaving after four years as CEO and six year on the Phoenix-based distributor’s board of directors.