Limelight Launches Resource Center for Developers

Offering comes as demand for streaming video continues to soar

Limelight Networks is looking to ease the pressure on content network providers to develop efficient delivery, security, and innovation at a time when demand for streaming video – from virtual conferences to live entertainment – continues to grow.

The Lowdown: The company, which offers services around content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing, is rolling out Developer Central, a resource center that gives developers a single place to access Limelight’s services.

The Details: Among the features in the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company’s new offering is:



>OpenAPI Documentation: The resource center delivers consistency and access to endpoint links and syntax examples.

>API Explorer: The interactive tool offers tutorials, sample code, and the ability to try Limelight APIs in a real-time test environment before going into production.

>Software development kits: The SDKs deliver pre-packaged code to monitor, configure, and manage Limelight services, such as authentication steps, that developers can use in their work.

>Q&A Community Forum: Developers can share ideas and technology with peers and get answers from experts to their questions.

The Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has sent demand for streaming content soaring, as most employees were sent home to work – which mean relying more of technologies like video conferencing – and people were urged to stay home in compliance with lockdown measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That in turn put pressure on content and network providers to ensure that the streaming data and video are delivered smoothly.

Background: Limelight, which was founded in 2001, offers a private global network that delivers more than 80 Tb/s egress capacity and 100GbE private fiber backbone connected to more than 1,000 ISP and last-mile networks. The company also has its own software stack to drive performance over any connection type, software services that can be integrated into customer or channel partner workflows, and can deliver sub-second real-time live video streaming.

The Buzz: “Limelight is relentlessly focused on customer delivery toward our strategic areas in 2020, including expanding capacity, expanding on proactive management of the network, placing more control in the hands of our customers, and driving innovation,” said Nigel Burmeister, vice president of product at Limelight. “Limelight Developer Central … addresses the need for rapid prototyping, testing, and deployment in today’s changing business environment. Our customers now have the tools to manage and monitor Limelight services while also improving quality and reducing development time.”



“With the range of new tools and resources in Limelight Developer Central, it’s easier than ever to configure, manage and monitor your streaming video and other Content Delivery Network workflows. Limelight also offers a range of edge compute options, both CDN-integrated and general-purpose, letting you run your own code in locations around the world. It’s all part of our expanded commitment to developer empowerment,” said Eveline Carr, developer community manager at Limelight.